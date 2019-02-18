Smithfield Foods Donates 42,000 Pounds of Protein to the Central Illinois Foodbank

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. has donated more than 42,000 pounds of protein to the Central Illinois Foodbank . Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes ® donation tour. Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 169,000 servings, will help families fight hunger across central and southern Illinois.



“Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes® initiative supports our vision to provide access to and awareness of healthy food for all,” said Pam Molitoris, executive director of Central Illinois Foodbank. “This donation not only helps to serve our communities by providing nutrient-rich protein, but also expands upon our core values of partnership and accessibility, while raising awareness of food insecurity in the 21 counties we serve across central and southern Illinois.”

This is the second large-scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 120 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“As a food company, Smithfield values the opportunity to provide hunger relief to areas in need across the country,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “We hope this donation will help to alleviate food insecure situations for our neighbors in need and that it inspires others here in Illinois to get involved in the fight against hunger.”

