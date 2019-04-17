Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 100,000 Pounds of Protein to Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

HAMPTON, Va., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. has donated more than 100,000 pounds of protein to Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® donation tour. Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 432,000 servings, will help families fight hunger across the Greater Peninsula.



“The mission of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is to distribute food effectively through collaborative efforts that minimize hunger, promote nutrition, and encourage self-reliance through education,” said Karen Joyner, CEO of Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. “Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes® program continually goes above and beyond to support our mission and values, providing us with much-needed, nutrient-rich products, while raising awareness of food insecurity in our area.”

This is the 16th large-scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2019 Helping Hungry Homes ® donation tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 120 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“At Smithfield, we value the opportunity to uplift our company’s social purpose efforts through donations supporting hunger relief, and the chance to give back to our home state of Virginia,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “With many of our Smithfield Family residing in the area, providing this donation is a great honor as we seek to promote community vitality all across the country, especially in areas we call home.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

Since 1986, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has been providing hunger relief to the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, and Williamsburg, and the counties of James City, Gloucester, Mathews, Surry, and York. We are able to provide more nutritious meals to families through collaboration with over 200 partner agencies and programs, to include our child nutrition programs (Food for Kids BackPack, Kids Cafes, and Summer Food Service), our over 30 monthly mobile food pantries, and our emergency food boxes. The Foodbank has provided over 157 million meals in 32 years. We are a proud member of Feeding America, the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, and the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula. Our vision is to inspire hope by leading the effort for a hunger free and properly nourished community. For more information, visit us online at our website , on Facebook , and on Twitter .

