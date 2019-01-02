Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 191,000 Pounds of Protein to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. donated more than 191,000 pounds of protein to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina throughout the month of December to support North Carolinians in need during the holiday season. Smithfield’s contribution to the food bank was part of the company’s 2018 Helping Hungry Homes ® tour. Concluding its 10th year in 2018, Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 766,000 servings, will help families fight hunger in the Metrolina region.



“We value our ongoing relationship with Smithfield and all they have done to contribute to our mission,” said Kay Carter, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. “This generous donation provided much-needed protein to those in our service area all throughout the month. Many are working to overcome food insecurity—whether due in part from storm recovery, or the increased need of the holiday season—and this will be greatly appreciated by all.”

This significant donation from Smithfield provided protein to many food insecure individuals and families in the food bank’s service area, which includes 19 counties across North and South Carolina, and more than 527,000 individuals who face hunger.

This was the 56th large-scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during the company’s 2018 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 100 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“Smithfield is passionate about providing hunger-relief to those who need it most, and we value the opportunity we have as a food company to give back,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “We are honored to provide this gift of wholesome protein to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. It is our hope that this donation will assist our neighbors in need, while inspiring others in the area to get involved and help others throughout the year.”

