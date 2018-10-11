Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 30,000 Pounds of Protein to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

Smithfield’s 47th Stop of the 2018 Helping Hungry Homes® Tour

Smithfield Foods Returns to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and Delivers a Donation of Nutrient Rich Protein to Further Alleviate Hunger in the Area



LOWELL, Ark., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Smithfield Foods, Inc. donated more than 30,000 pounds of protein to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank as part of the company’s 2018 Helping Hungry Homes® donation tour. Now in the program’s 10th year, Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 120,000 servings, will help families fight hunger in Northwest Arkansas.

“At Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, we are grateful for the longtime support we’ve received from Smithfield and their true advocacy for hunger relief in Arkansas and across the country,” said Mike Williams, Director of Development of Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. “This plentiful donation of protein will assist us in our efforts to nourish the community and our neighbors in need for many meals to come.”

Smithfield presented the donation to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank at an event this morning. Members of each organization discussed food insecurity in the local community and the significance of this donation, which will provide protein throughout the food bank’s service area, reaching more than 63,000 food insecure individuals across Northwest Arkansas counties.

This is the 47th large scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2018 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 100 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“As a food company, we believe that no one should go hungry and recognize our ability to help those who may be facing food insecurity,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “This belief stems from our company’s social purpose and passion to prevent hunger and provide support through donations of wholesome protein to those who need it most from coast-to-coast.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan's Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook's®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly's®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus® and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank was established in 1988 by a group of concerned citizens who saw the need for hunger assistance in Northwest Arkansas. Over the past 30 years, the Food Bank has grown to serve citizens of Benton, Washington, Madison, and Carroll counties, a commitment still strong today. Each year, the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank distributes over 12 million pounds of food in Benton, Washington, Madison, and Carroll counties. It is through partnerships with well over 160 member agencies that we are able to reach out to those in need. The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is an affiliate of Feeding America.

