Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 35,000 Pounds of Protein to Hawaii Foodbank

HONOLULU, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Smithfield Foods, Inc. and Safeway joined forces to donate more than more than 35,000 pounds of protein to Hawaii Foodbank . Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes ® donation tour. Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 141,000 servings, will help families fight hunger across the Hawaiian Islands.



“The people of Hawaii are one ʻohana’ and we aim to ensure no one in our family goes hungry,” said Ron Mizutani, president and CEO of Hawaii Foodbank. “We have served the people of Hawaii for more than 35 years, and with this generous donation we will continue to help rebuild lives and give hope for a better tomorrow. We are humbled by the Helping Hungry Homes® program and welcome Smithfield with a warm aloha and a heartfelt mahalo.”

Representatives from Smithfield Foods and Safeway presented the donation to Hawaii Foodbank at an event at the food bank this morning. Members of each organization discussed food insecurity in the local community and the significance of this donation that will provide protein throughout the food bank’s service area, which includes about one in eight Hawaii residents who face hunger across the state.

“As a community-minded company, we support causes that impact our customers' lives,” said George Glukfeld, manager of Hawaii district for Safeway. “We are proud to put our efforts toward local donations to help strengthen neighborhoods and change lives, and we’re honored to participate in this donation with Smithfield that will do just that.”

This is the 12th large-scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 120 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“Smithfield is truly passionate about supporting our social purpose through our efforts in hunger relief,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “This is why we’re thrilled to mark our Helping Hungry Homes® program’s first-ever visit to Hawaii. We hope that our donation will make a lasting impact for those in need throughout the Hawaiian Islands.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram.

About Hawaii Foodbank

Hawaii Foodbank, in partnership with the food industry and community, serves as a link between charities and those in need of food assistance including the elderly, families, children and those facing financial crises each week. Last year, Hawaii Foodbank distributed over 12.5 million pounds of food in Oahu and Kauai, including 3 million pounds of fresh produce. Hawaii Foodbank is a certified member of Feeding America and operates as the official food bank in the State of Hawaii. For more information, visit www.hawaiifoodbank.org or call (808) 836-3600.

About Safeway

Safeway is one of the most well-recognized grocery retail brands with a long-standing reputation for quality and service, proudly serving Hawaii since 1963. The company operates 22 stores on Hawaii Island, Oahu, Kauai and Maui. Safeway is a division of Albertsons Companies.

