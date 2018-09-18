Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 41,000 Pounds of Protein to Food Lifeline

SEATTLE, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Smithfield Foods, Inc. and Quality Food Centers joined forces to donate more than 41,000 pounds of protein to Food Lifeline. Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2018 Helping Hungry Homes® donation tour. Now in the program’s 10th year, Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 167,000 servings, will help families fight hunger in western Washington.



“At Food Lifeline, we are incredibly thankful for this donation of wholesome protein that will support our mission of feeding hungry people today, and solving hunger for tomorrow,” said Linda Nageotte, president and CEO of Food Lifeline. “This generous donation of protein from Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes® program will go far to help us close the gap on hunger for western Washington as a resource to a number of community partners in a variety of ways.”

Smithfield and Quality Food Centers representatives presented the donation to Food Lifeline at an event this morning. Members of each organization discussed food insecurity in the local community and the significance of this donation, which will provide protein throughout the food bank’s service area, food insecure individuals across 17 counties.

“Through our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment, Quality Food Centers aims to end hunger and eliminate waste in our communities by 2025,” said Zach Stratton, corporate affairs manager for Quality Food Centers. “We realize that by partnering with programs like Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes® initiative we are able to make a larger impact in our local community, while contributing to a greater cause across the country.”

This is the 44th large scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2018 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 100 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“As a food company, we understand that well-balanced meals are critical to supporting the vitality of communities across the country,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “Providing for our neighbors in need is at the core of our social purpose—a purpose we are proud to support by relieving hunger and raising awareness of food insecurity nationwide.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan's Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook's®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly's®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus® and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Food Lifeline

Food Lifeline rescues more than 40 million pounds of surplus food every year from farmers, manufacturers, grocery stores, and restaurants. They deliver this food to more than 300 food banks, shelters, and meal programs across Western Washington. In addition to providing nutritious food for more than 600,000 hungry neighbors every year, Food Lifeline is working to end hunger by helping protect the federal safety net, and working closely with organizations that battle poverty.

About Quality Food Centers

Founded in Seattle more than 60 years ago, QFC is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington and operates 63 stores in Western Washington and in Portland, Oregon. QFC has a long history as a neighborhood grocer, offering the highest quality products, exceptional service, and the finest shopping experience in the market. In 2017, QFC donated $1.2 million to the communities it serves and donated 2.7 million pounds of food to local food banks in Western Washington and Portland, Oregon. QFC is a division of the Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). For more information, please visit our web site at www.qfc.com .

