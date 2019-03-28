Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 41,000 Pounds of Protein to Second Harvest Heartland

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. has donated more than 41,000 pounds of protein to Second Harvest Heartland as part of the company’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes ® donation tour. Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 169,000 servings, will help families fight hunger in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.



Helping Hungry Homes





“Our mission to end hunger through community partnerships is fulfilled by generous donations from like-minded organizations and initiatives including Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes® program,” said Allison O'Toole, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland. “Helping our hungry neighbors find their next meal—so they can thrive at work, in the classroom, and in their communities—is what drives Second Harvest Heartland, its partners, and supporters.”

This is the eighth large-scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 120 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“At Smithfield, as part of our social purpose, we are dedicated to making a significant impact against hunger,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “With Second Harvest Heartland’s expansive reach across 59 counties in need, we know this donation will truly make a difference in the communities they serve.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Second Harvest Heartland

Second Harvest Heartland is one of the largest, most efficient and most innovative hunger relief organizations in the nation. In close partnership with nearly 1,000 food shelves, food pantries and other meal programs, Second Harvest Heartland helps the one in 11 people in Minnesota and western Wisconsin who face hunger every day. On average, 74 percent of food our partner agencies distribute comes from Second Harvest Heartland. In 2018, Second Harvest Heartland helped provide a record of nearly 89 million meals to more than a half million people. We will continue to leverage our unique position in the emergency food chain to advocate, educate and provide food until everyone in our service area has what they need to thrive. For more information, visit 2harvest.org or call 651.484.5117.

Media Contacts: