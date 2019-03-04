Smithfield Foods Supports North Carolina State University Veteran Program

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smithfield Foundation , the philanthropic arm of Smithfield Foods, Inc. , announced today a $200,000 donation to North Carolina State University’s Soldier to Agriculture Program (STAP), an agricultural institute that provides in-depth career introductions and hands-on training to help veterans make the transition from military service to agricultural careers, North Carolina’s top industry.



“We are so grateful to Smithfield Foods for this generous contribution,” said Chris Wessel, director of academic programs at North Carolina State University. “The Soldier to Agriculture Program is about stepping up to meet the unique challenges veterans face when leaving military service and, with Smithfield’s generosity, we can expand our offerings to further support their transition to the civilian sector and continue to ensure our veterans are employed within six months of graduation.”

The University’s Soldier to Agriculture Program is a partnership between North Carolina State University and the Fort Bragg military base career center, near Fayetteville, N.C. Smithfield’s contribution and partnership with STAP will provide a full year of funding for the program, enabling the build out of a larger facility and upgraded classrooms to recruit veterans and house agricultural courses and studies.

“Smithfield Foods is deeply engrained in our North Carolina communities,” said Keira Lombardo, executive vice president of corporate affairs and compliance for Smithfield Foods and president of the Smithfield Foundation. “We are proud to support the North Carolina State University’s Soldier to Agriculture Program that bolsters our industry and supports our veterans, a cause near and dear to our Foundation’s efforts.”

Smithfield’s contribution will fund STAP from Mar. 2019 through Mar. 2020 to support it’s mission to create a positive and fulfilling career path for soldiers transitioning out of military service.

“Smithfield has a long history of supporting military families and veterans, especially through initiatives like Operation 4000!, our company’s commitment to employ 4,000 veterans by 2020,” said Troy Vandenberg, military talent acquisition manager for Smithfield Foods. “The agricultural industry provides many opportunities for veterans to leverage their military training, and we are proud to bolster our commitment to our soldiers through this partnership with NC State.”

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About North Carolina Solider to Agriculture Program

The Soldier to Agriculture program at NC State University’s Agricultural Institute is a six-week program – held at the Fort Bragg Career Resource Center in North Carolina – offering an in-depth introduction to the many careers available in agriculture. Veterans exiting the armed forces can receive hands-on training, both in and outside the classroom. They will engage in discussions with industry leaders and farmers about agricultural business, marketing and sales, and various allied industries in need of career-minded individuals.

