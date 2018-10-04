Smithfield Foods Unveils New JROTC Facility at Smithfield High School

SMITHFIELD, Va., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Smithfield Foods, Inc., and Isle of Wight County Schools unveiled a new Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) fieldhouse for Smithfield High School’s award-winning JROTC program.



Smithfield Foods and Isle of Wight County Schools unveiled a new Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) fieldhouse for Smithfield High School’s award-winning JROTC program as part of the Smithfield Foods Legacy Project, an innovative and multifaceted educational program funded by a $3 million donation from Smithfield to Isle of Wight County Schools.





The campus addition provides JROTC participants and instructors with needed classroom space and equipment storage for drill and competition practice.

“The new JROTC fieldhouse is a tremendous addition to Smithfield High School and we are grateful to Smithfield Foods for making it a reality for our students,” said Dr. Jim Thornton, superintendent of Isle of Wight County Schools. “I’m confident that great things will happen here as our JROTC participants sharpen their skills and prepare for successful careers in the military and beyond.”

The new JROTC fieldhouse is supported by the Smithfield Foods Legacy Project, a $3 million donation to Isle of Wight County Schools to fund an innovative and multifaceted educational program. Announced in 2017, the gift fulfills a capital campaign benefiting both Smithfield High School and Windsor High School.

“We are honored to provide Smithfield High School students with resources to help them excel in their college and professional careers, and serve as active members of their communities,” said Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and chief executive officer for Smithfield Foods. “This new JROTC fieldhouse is just one way that Smithfield Foods is investing in our country’s next generation of leaders, and we look forward to celebrating their future achievements.”

In addition to the JROTC fieldhouse at Smithfield High School, the Smithfield Foods Legacy Project will fund several other on-campus facilities with resources to prepare students for their college and professional careers, and to serve as active members in their community.

“The JROTC fieldhouse and future facilities made possible by the Smithfield Foods Legacy Project provides students with outstanding opportunities to help them prepare for their careers,” said Zachary Haney, principal of Smithfield High School. “Our school is truly thankful to Smithfield Foods for their generous, longtime support.”

Understanding that supporting education dramatically strengthens communities, the Smithfield Foods Legacy Project aligns with the company’s commitment to contribute to the vitality of the communities where its employees work, live, and raise their families. Founded in Smithfield, Virginia, in 1936, the company remains headquartered there and employs more than 3,000 local employees.

For more information about Smithfield’s charitable efforts, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com/key-outreach-efforts/smithfield-foundation .

