Smithfield® Makes Donation To Joe Baca Middle School Stem Program To Further The Education And Growth Of Students

SMITHFIELD, Va., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This morning, Smithfield® and Aric Almirola , Cuban-American driver of the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, donated a $10,000 check to the Joe Baca Middle School STEM program to assist in purchasing vital resources to support the academic advancement of students. Almirola surprised an auditorium full of middle school students, speaking to his personal life experiences as a Hispanic youth and race car driver, and encouraging the kids to pursue their passions through education, determination and hard work. The assembly concluded with a check presentation of $10,000 to support the school’s creation of a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Lab, the first STEM Lab in a middle school for the district.



“I am humbled to be able to leverage my platform to give back to a Hispanic-centric community and provide kids with the tools and opportunities to pursue their dreams,” said Aric Almirola. “As a Cuban-American who was able to kick start his career with the help of a program supporting Hispanics, and now as a father of two, I know the importance of wanting to provide children with the best education possible.”

“We’re so grateful for brands like Smithfield that believe in the importance of education, and community leaders like Aric who take the time to connect with our kids,” said Michael Williford, principal at Joe Baca Middle School. “With their generous donation, our students will be able to continue to support our STEM program by purchasing 3D printers and materials. We will be able to assist our students in developing their skills for the jobs of tomorrow.”

“Today was the first of many community visits that we will make with Aric throughout the 2020 race season,” said Chris Braselton, brand manager for Smithfield Foods. “Providing support and resources to students at this stage in their academic development helps set them up for success. Seeing the excitement around today’s event only increases our enthusiasm to continue giving back to communities around the country.”

About Smithfield Foods:

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va., since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. employees are dedicated to producing “Good food. Responsibly.®” and have made us one of the world’s leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, and Nathan’s Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Stewart-Haas Racing:

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, one NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and more than 70 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at www.StewartHaasRacing.com , on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/StewartHaasRacing , on Twitter at @StewartHaasRcng , on Instagram at @StewartHaasRacing and on YouTube at www.YouTube.com/StewartHaasRacing .

Media Contacts:

HUNTER for Smithfield

Jaylan Ochoa

(212) 679-6600

jochoa@HunterPR.com

True Speed Communication for Stewart-Haas Racing

Dakota Hunter

(704) 875-3388 ext. 813

Dakota.Hunter@TrueSpeedCommunication.com

Joe Baca Middle School

Michael Williford

(909) 580-5014

michael_williford@cjusd.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d952fea-7b06-4cb8-b42c-99a88df5355b.