Smiths Detection : Technology Supports Security across Swedish Prison and Probation Service

Smiths Detection’s local distributor Sensec AB has signed a frame
agreement to supply up to 65 security scanners over the next four years
to the Swedish Prison and Probation Service (SPPS). These scanners will
help to enhance the safety and security of staff, visitors and inmates.
A range of the latest systems – from compact scanners for personal
belongings to large X-ray systems for goods pallets – will be deployed
around Sweden, in the country’s most secure prisons, remand centres and
probation offices. Most will replace existing Smiths Detection systems
as part of the SPPS’s replacement cycle, while the rest will replace
competitor products or equip new locations. The new-generation
technology will deliver exceptional security and performance, helping
officers detect concealed mobile phones, illicit drugs, weapons and
other contraband. The contract was awarded following a public tender and
also includes aftermarket and service support.
The SPPS is part of the Swedish legal system and responsible for
prisons, remand prisons, prisoner transport, probation units and
overseeing community-service sentences. “Together with Sensec, we have a
long-standing relationship with the SPPS,” explained Jasper van Gend,
Smiths Detection’s Head of Market, Europe North & East. “Everything,
including visitors, that enters a high-security prison is inspected and
there are regular spot-checks on prisoners and probationers. Our latest
scanners and technology offer reliable, accurate detection to help keep
the SPPS safe from both internal and external threats.”
Systems covered by the agreement include the HI-SCAN
6030di, HI-SCAN
6040i, HI-SCAN
6046si, HI-SCAN
6040-2is, HI-SCAN
100100V-2is, HI-SCAN
145180 and HI-SCAN
145180-2is. Installation of the new systems will be complete by 2022.
Smiths Detection
Smiths
Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat
detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders,
defence and urban security markets. Our experience and history across
more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions
needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of
explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and
narcotics.
Our goal is simple – to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of
movement upon which the world depends.
