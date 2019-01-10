Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Smiths Detection : Technology Supports Security across Swedish Prison and Probation Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 05:01am EST

Smiths Detection’s local distributor Sensec AB has signed a frame agreement to supply up to 65 security scanners over the next four years to the Swedish Prison and Probation Service (SPPS). These scanners will help to enhance the safety and security of staff, visitors and inmates.

A range of the latest systems – from compact scanners for personal belongings to large X-ray systems for goods pallets – will be deployed around Sweden, in the country’s most secure prisons, remand centres and probation offices. Most will replace existing Smiths Detection systems as part of the SPPS’s replacement cycle, while the rest will replace competitor products or equip new locations. The new-generation technology will deliver exceptional security and performance, helping officers detect concealed mobile phones, illicit drugs, weapons and other contraband. The contract was awarded following a public tender and also includes aftermarket and service support.

The SPPS is part of the Swedish legal system and responsible for prisons, remand prisons, prisoner transport, probation units and overseeing community-service sentences. “Together with Sensec, we have a long-standing relationship with the SPPS,” explained Jasper van Gend, Smiths Detection’s Head of Market, Europe North & East. “Everything, including visitors, that enters a high-security prison is inspected and there are regular spot-checks on prisoners and probationers. Our latest scanners and technology offer reliable, accurate detection to help keep the SPPS safe from both internal and external threats.”

Systems covered by the agreement include the HI-SCAN 6030di, HI-SCAN 6040i, HI-SCAN 6046si, HI-SCAN 6040-2is, HI-SCAN 100100V-2is, HI-SCAN 145180 and HI-SCAN 145180-2is. Installation of the new systems will be complete by 2022.

Ends

Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple – to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com; or follow us on:

LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/smiths-detection

YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/smithsdetectiongroup


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:40aLANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : LANXESS decides on share buy-back
EQ
05:39aMAGNIT : PJSC “Magnit” Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 31.12.2018
PU
05:39aPEC : Members' Voluntary Winding Up Of A Dormant Subsidiary
PU
05:38aVisteon to Cooperate with Tencent on Autonomous Driving and Intelligent Cockpit Solutions for Guangzhou Automobile Group R&D
AQ
05:38aGREAT PANTHER SILVER : reports 15% quarterly increase in production at Topia mine in Mexico
AQ
05:38aDACIAN GOLD : hits commercial stride as Mt Morgans ramps up production
AQ
05:38aIntesa Sanpaolo Turns to Gemalto for Italy’s First Biometric Contactless Payment Card Pilot
AQ
05:38aKUSHCO : sees 1Q revenue almost triple but bottom line turns negative
AQ
05:38aCK ASSET : A peek at CK Assets plan to turn a hotel into apartments for 7,500 people, with 54 units on every floor sharing 10 lifts
AQ
05:37aSTILLFRONT GROUP AB : Stillfront Group publishes approved bond prospectus in anticipation of listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW, FORD TO REVEAL DEEPER ALLIANCE NEXT WEEK: sources
2PG&E CORPORATION : CALIFORNIA UTILITY PG&E EXPLORES BANKRUPTCY FILING: sources
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : WeChat Unveils Latest Report on Digital Trends in China and Case Studies on i..
4Oil drops 1 percent on U.S.-China trade talks, American supply surge
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Strives to Hold Its Rating Above Junk

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.