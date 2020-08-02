|
Smoore International : FULL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD
08/02/2020 | 06:12am EDT
Smoore International Holdings Limited
思 摩 爾 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6969)
FULL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION,
STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD
FULL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION
The Company announces that the Over-allotment Option described in the Prospectus has been fully exercised by Stabilizing Manager, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on July 31, 2020, in respect of an aggregate of 86,152,000 Shares (the ''Over-allotment Shares''), representing approximately 15% of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering (before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option), to cover over-allocations in the International Offering.
The Over-allotment Shares will be allotted and issued by the Company at HK$12.40 per Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%), being the Offer Price per Share under the Global Offering. The Over-allotment Shares will be used to facilitate the return to BVI 1 of 86,152,000 borrowed Shares, which were used to cover over-allocations of Shares in the International Offering.
STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZING PERIOD
The Company further announces, pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong), that the stabilizing period in connection with the Global Offering ended on August 2, 2020, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering.
Further information of stabilizing actions undertaken by the Stabilizing Manager or any person acting for it, on behalf of the Underwriters, during the stabilization period is set out in this announcement.
FULL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION
Approval of Listing
Approval for the listing of and permission to deal in the Over-allotment Shares has already been granted by the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange. Listing of and dealings in the Over-allotment Shares are expected to commence on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange at 9:00 a.m. on August 5, 2020.
Shareholding Structure of the Company upon the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option
The shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and immediately after the completion of the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option is as follows:
|
|
Immediately before
|
Immediately after
|
|
the completion of
|
the completion of
|
|
the full exercise of
|
the full exercise of
|
|
the Over-allotment Option
|
the Over-allotment Option
|
|
|
|
Approximate
|
|
|
Approximate
|
|
|
|
percentage of
|
|
|
percentage of
|
|
|
|
the Company's
|
|
|
the Company's
|
|
Number of
|
issued share
|
Number of
|
issued share
|
Shareholders
|
shares
|
capital(1)
|
shares
|
capital(1)
|
BVI 1(2)
|
1,989,705,600
|
|
34.64%
|
|
1,989,705,600
|
|
34.13%
|
|
BVI 2
|
302,202,400
|
|
5.26%
|
|
302,202,400
|
|
5.18%
|
|
BVI 3
|
136,960,000
|
|
2.38%
|
|
136,960,000
|
|
2.35%
|
|
BVI 4
|
128,000,000
|
|
2.23%
|
|
128,000,000
|
|
2.20%
|
|
BVI 5
|
127,920,000
|
|
2.23%
|
|
127,920,000
|
|
2.19%
|
|
BVI 6
|
29,552,000
|
|
0.51%
|
|
29,552,000
|
|
0.51%
|
|
BVI 7
|
19,792,000
|
|
0.34%
|
|
19,792,000
|
|
0.34%
|
|
EVE BVI
|
1,901,520,000
|
|
33.11%
|
|
1,901,520,000
|
|
32.62%
|
|
Other Offshore Shareholders(3)
|
318,880,000
|
|
5.55%
|
|
318,880,000
|
|
5.47%
|
|
Pre-IPO Investors(4)
|
214,628,720
|
|
3.74 %
|
|
214,628,720
|
|
3.68%
|
|
Other public Shareholders
|
574,352,000
|
|
10.00%
|
|
660,504,000
|
|
11.33%
|
|
Total
|
5,743,512,720
|
|
100%
|
|
5,829,664,720
|
|
100%
|
Notes:
-
The percentage figures are subject to rounding adjustments.
-
Inclusive of the 86,152,000 Shares borrowed and to be returned by the Stabilizing Manager under the Stock Borrowing Agreement.
-
For the details of the Other Offshore Shareholders, please refer to notes (1) to (4) under the section headed ''Our History and Development - Development of Our Group Structure and the Reorganization - The Reorganization -
-
-
Offshore shareholding restructuring'' in the Prospectus.
-
For the details of the Pre-IPO Investors, please refer to the section headed ''Our History and Development - Pre-IPO Investments'' in the Prospectus.
Use of proceeds
The Company estimates that it will receive additional net proceeds of approximately HK$1,036.2 million from the issue and allotment of the Over-allotment Shares after deducting the underwriting commissions and other estimated expenses in connection with the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option. The Company intends to apply the additional net proceeds for the purposes as set out in the section headed ''Future Plans and Use of Proceeds - Use of Proceeds'' in the Prospectus.
STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZING PERIOD
The Company further announces, pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong), that the stabilizing period in connection with the Global Offering ended on August 2, 2020 being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering.
The stabilizing actions undertaken by the Stabilizing Manager or any person acting for it, on behalf of the Underwriters, during the stabilization period involved:
-
over-allocationsof an aggregate of 86,152,000 Shares in the International Offering, representing approximately 15% of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before the exercise of the Over-allotment Option;
-
borrowing of an aggregate of 86,152,000 Shares by the Stabilizing Manager from BVI 1 pursuant to the Stock Borrowing Agreement to cover over-allocations in the International Offering; and
-
the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option by the Stabilizing Manager on behalf of the International Underwriters on July 31, 2020 in respect of the Over-allotment Shares at the Offer Price, to facilitate the return to BVI 1 of the borrowed Shares which were used to cover the over- allocations in the International Offering.
There had been no purchase or sale of any Shares on the market for the purpose of price stabilization by the Stabilizing Manager during the stabilization period.
PUBLIC FLOAT
Immediately following completion of the Global Offering and after the full exercise of the Over- allotment Option, the Company will continue to comply with the public float requirements under Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules.
By Order of the Board
Smoore International Holdings Limited
Chen Zhiping
Chairman of the Board
Hong Kong, August 2, 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chen Zhiping, Mr. Xiong Shaoming and Mr. Wang Guisheng; the non-executive Director is Dr. Liu Jincheng; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhong Shan, Mr. Yim Siu Wing, Simon and Dr. Liu Jie.
|
|