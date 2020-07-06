Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Smoore International raises $918 million in Hong Kong IPO - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 03:47am EDT

By Scott Murdoch and Julie Zhu

Chinese e-cigarette and vape manufacturer Smoore International, one of the largest companies of its kind in the world, has raised $918 million (£734.93 million) after pricing its shares at HK$12.40 each in its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Shenzhen-based company offered 574 million shares, according to the company's prospectus, and had indicated the stock would be priced between HK$9.60 and HK$12.40 per share.

A Smoore spokesman declined to comment to Reuters.

The deal is the largest IPO in Hong Kong during 2020, but will be eclipsed later this week by China Bohai Bank which is currently raising up to $2 billion.

Smoore is due to start trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.

Ahead of the institutional bookbuild, Smoore had locked in ten cornerstone investors which accounted for $340 million of the total raising, the prospectus showed.

The largest of those investors were Huaneng Trust which took $80 million worth of stock, and Prime Capital which took $50 million, according to its prospectus.

Smoore's listing documents showed its 2019 profit was 2.17 billion renminbi ($307.8 million), which was up sharply from 733.9 million renminbi one year earlier.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; additional reporting David Kirton in Shenzehn; editing by Stephen Coates and Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:18aLondon shares bounce on stimulus, recovery hopes; homebuilders jump
RE
04:14aIZOSTAL S A : Information on the submission of the most advantageous offer for the delivery of DN700 insulated steel pipes under a framework agreement concluded with O.G.P. Gaz-System S.A.
PU
04:09aPrice indices of residential premises by voivodships in the first quarter of 2020
PU
04:09aPrice indices of residential premises in the first quarter 2020
PU
04:08aChina waves the green flag for FX bulls
RE
04:01aTesla mocks shortsellers with sale of red satin shorts
RE
03:54aFUGRO N : combines UXO and geotechnical surveys for Wismar port biomass power plant
PU
03:47aSmoore International raises $918 million in Hong Kong IPO - sources
RE
03:40aTunisia's Ennahdha party to review stance on government
RE
03:38aMorocco's economy to contract 13.8% in Q2, 4.6% in Q3 - planning agency
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Samsung's second quarter chip sales unlikely made up for smartphone weakness
2KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Publication of prospectus and start of subscription pe..
3AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : Appoints New CEO
4BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Homebuilder Barratt's volumes drop by a third, but order boo..
5UNILEVER N.V. : UNILEVER PLC : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group