Smoothwall : to Announce Four Product Launches at ISTE

06/20/2019 | 02:22pm EDT

  • Digital safety specialist, Smoothwall, has revealed it will be launching four new pioneering products at this year’s ISTE
  • The news comes as the company is announced as the world’s first ever digital safety technology vendor to hold all four prestigious iKeepSafe data privacy accreditations

 

Pioneering EdTech business, Smoothwall, has announced that it will be launching new products at this year’s International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) conference on June 24, 2019 in Philadelphia, P.A.

The new products build on Smoothwall’s mission to empower schools and school districts to digitally safeguard the students in their care. The new products include Smoothwall Managed Monitor, a 24/7 human moderated service that helps schools proactively identify students at risk of harm based on online activity and behavior, minimizing false-positive alerts. Smoothwall will also launch Classroom Manager – designed to be the easiest to use classroom management software available, and Cloud Filter – a Cloud-based web filter designed to support K-12 technology leaders who want to move from a traditional on-premise deployment to either Cloud or Hybrid models.

Also coming on stream this year is Safeguard, a digital records management solution. It integrates with Smoothwall Monitor to provide a tightly integrated, time-saving monitoring and record keeping solution - all under one roof. This is the first time this has been offered by any one vendor.

The product launches come as Smoothwall receives COPPA Safe Harbor, FERPA, CSPC, and ATLIS certifications from iKeepSafe, a third-party student data privacy protection organization. With these certifications, Smoothwall is the first and only digital safety provider to hold all student data privacy compliance certifications from iKeepSafe.

Said iKeepSafe President Holly Hawkins: “By earning the iKeepSafe COPPA Safe Harbor, FERPA, California Student Privacy, and ATLIS Certifications, Smoothwall has clearly shown their dedication to safeguarding student data. Schools can now feel confident that Smoothwall meets iKeepSafe’s high standards of data privacy protection.”

Leading the product launches from Smoothwall’s U.S. headquarters in Charlotte, N.C., is Brian Muenster, the company’s new Vice President of Sales and General Manager for the Americas. Muenster, who joined Smoothwall in May, has already built an enviable reputation for growing some of the world's leading cybersecurity companies.

“At Smoothwall we have a clear vision to grow our reputation as pioneering and trusted global providers of digital safety solutions,” said Muenster. “Our team is committed to providing the most effective solutions in the education market. We actively collaborate with schools and other partner organizations to ensure digital safety is always a key priority and that in an ever-changing digital world, our products are there to protect students from harm. I hope to add to Smoothwall’s legacy and I’m excited for what’s to come.

“Ultimately, the smarter their digital world becomes, the safer we have to make it. That’s why we’re always investing and developing our products using pioneering solutions that enable digital safety and well-being of students. As a company Smoothwall is absolutely committed to providing self-sufficiency for schools, cost-efficiency for Districts and privacy for students. These new products work to strengthen that proposition.”

Muenster and Smoothwall’s U.S. team will be launching the new products at booth #1308 during the ISTE conference, June 24-25, 2019. Smoothwall’s CEO, Georg Ell, will also be speaking at a company presentation during the conference. To learn more about Smoothwall, please visit https://us.smoothwall.com/.

About Smoothwall

Smoothwall empowers schools to digitally safeguard the students in their care with next-generation web filtering, firewall, digital monitoring, classroom and record management solutions. Smoothwall solutions are engineered to address the safety and well-being of students, the self-sufficiency needs of teachers, and the cost-efficiency needs of school districts. They are designed to keep schools one step ahead in the evolving world of digital safety with rigorous data privacy in mind. To learn more about Smoothwall, please visit https://us.smoothwall.com/.

About iKeepSafe

The Internet Keep Safe Coalition (iKeepSafe) certifies digital products as compliant with state and federal requirements for handling protected personal information. They help organizations achieve and maintain compliance through product assessments, monthly monitoring, annual training, and assistance with remediation. To view iKeepSafe’s list of assessed products, visit https://ikeepsafe.org/products/.


© Business Wire 2019
