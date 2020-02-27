Snack Bars Market in the US 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories and Clif Bar & Co. | Technavio

The snack bars market in the US is poised to grow by USD 806.08 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Snack Bars Market in the US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 135-page report with TOC on "Snack Bars Market in the US Analysis Report by Product (Energy and nutrition bars, Granola bars, Breakfast bars, and Other snack bars), Distribution channel (Offline distribution and Online distribution), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the new product launches. In addition, the increasing demand for plant-based snack bars is anticipated to boost the growth of the snack bars market in the US.

Snack bars are gaining popularity as a meal replacement and convenient food option among consumers in the US. This is encouraging many vendors in the market to introduce new varieties of snack bars in different flavors. For instance, KIND launched its KIND Frozen bars in the US in May 2019. These frozen bars are made using sea salt, dark chocolates, and almonds. Similarly, in June 2018, Clif Bar launched two energy bars and one granola bar in the US market. The granola bar is available in four flavors including while chocolate macadamia nut, cocoa almond, cinnamon almond, and blueberry crisp. The availability of such new snack bars in the US market is propelling the sale and consumption of different snack bars. Thus, new product launches are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Snack Bars Market in the US Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutritionals, Diagnostics, and Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation. The company offers snacks bars such as ZonePerfect MACROS bars and Classic nutrition bars through its ZonePerfect brand.

Clif Bar & Co.

Clif Bar & Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: CLIF, LUNA, and CLIF Kid. The company offers snacks bars such as CLIF bar, MOJO bar, LUNA bar, LUNA protein, Zbar, and Zbar protein.

General Mills Inc.

General Mills Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely North America Retail, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Europe & Australia, Asia & Latin America, and Pet. The company offers snacks bars under the brands Nature Valley, LÄRABAR, and EPIC.

Kellogg Co.

Kellogg Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The company offers snacks bars under the brands, Nutri-Grain and Special K Bars.

KIND LLC

KIND LLC is headquartered in the US and offers snack bars such as KIND bars, KIND Simple Crunch bars, KIND minis, KIND breakfast bars, and KIND healthy grains bars.

Snack Bars Market in the US Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Energy and nutrition bars

Granola bars

Breakfast bars

Other snack bars

Snack Bars Market in the US Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Offline distribution

Online distribution

