Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Snack Empire : END OF STABILISATION PERIOD, STABILISING ACTIONS AND LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 04:35am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (''HKSCC'') take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated Monday, 30 September 2019 (the ''Prospectus'') issued by Snack Empire Holdings Limited (快餐國控有限公司) (the ''Company''). This announcement is made pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the ''Stabilizing Rules'').

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to induce an offer by any person to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. This announcement is not a prospectus. Potential investors should read the Prospectus for detailed information about the Company and the Share Offer described in this announcement before deciding whether or not to invest in the Shares thereby offered.

This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia) or any other jurisdiction where such distribution is prohibited by law. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer to sell or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States, Hong Kong or elsewhere. The Offer Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time (the ''U.S. Securities Act'') or any state securities laws of the United States. The securities may not be offered, sold, pledged or transferred within the United States, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, except that the Offer Shares may be offered, sold or delivered outside the United States in offshore transactions in accordance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities of the Company in the United States.

- 1 -

SNACK EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

快 餐 國 控 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1843)

END OF STABILISATION PERIOD, STABILISING ACTIONS AND

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

END OF STABILISATION PERIOD

The Company makes this announcement pursuant to section 9(2) of the Stabilizing Rules and announces that the stabilisation period in connection with the Share Offer ended on 7 November 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Public Offer.

STABILISING ACTIONS AND LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

The Joint Bookrunners confirmed to the Company that there was no over-allocation in the Placing. Therefore, the Joint Bookrunners (for themselves and on behalf of the Placing Underwriters) did not exercise the Over-allotment Option and no stabilising actions were undertaken by the Stabilising Manager, its affiliates or any person acting for it during the stabilisation period.

The Over-allotment Option lapsed on 7 November 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Public Offer. Given there was no over- allocation in the Placing, no Over-allotment Option has been exercised and no Share was or will be issued under the Over-allotment Option.

PUBLIC FLOAT

The Directors confirm that the Company will continue to comply with the public float requirements under Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules whereby at least 25% of the Company's total number of issued Shares must at all times be held by the public.

By Order of the Board

Snack Empire Holdings Limited

Daniel Tay Kok Siong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 7 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Daniel Tay Kok Siong, Mr. Wong Chee Tat, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Jong Voon Hoo, Mr. Koh Boon Chiao, and Mr. Lim Wee Pin.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Snack Empire Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 09:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:10aYUE DA INTERNATIONAL : Notification letter
PU
05:10aBASICNET S P A : Milan, K-Way unveils the Q1Q2 2020 collections to the Italian press
PU
05:10aMCKESSON EUROPE : Our Community Heroes 2019
PU
05:10aIMI : Interim Management Statement and Strategy Review conclusions
PU
05:10aVELESTO ENERGY BHD : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA
PU
05:10aROLLS ROYCE : Trading and Trent 1000 Update Press Release
PU
05:10aSTABILUS S.A. : Invitation to conference call on preliminary FY2019 results on November 15, 2019
EQ
05:10aTPI COMPOSITES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:10aISRAEL CHEMICALS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:10aEVOLUTION PETROLEUM : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : cautions about tougher 2020 after beating fourth-quarter forecasts
3MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : MITSUBISHI : to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses
4MIDEA GROUP CO LTD : GRAPHIC: Foreign holdings of China equities at record
5China mobile payment giants Alipay, WeChat open to international cards

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group