Snack Empire : END OF STABILISATION PERIOD, STABILISING ACTIONS AND LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

SNACK EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
快 餐 帝 國 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1843)
END OF STABILISATION PERIOD, STABILISING ACTIONS AND
LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION
END OF STABILISATION PERIOD
The Company makes this announcement pursuant to section 9(2) of the Stabilizing Rules and announces that the stabilisation period in connection with the Share Offer ended on 7 November 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Public Offer.
STABILISING ACTIONS AND LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION
The Joint Bookrunners confirmed to the Company that there was no over-allocation in the Placing. Therefore, the Joint Bookrunners (for themselves and on behalf of the Placing Underwriters) did not exercise the Over-allotment Option and no stabilising actions were undertaken by the Stabilising Manager, its affiliates or any person acting for it during the stabilisation period.
The Over-allotment Option lapsed on 7 November 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Public Offer. Given there was no over- allocation in the Placing, no Over-allotment Option has been exercised and no Share was or will be issued under the Over-allotment Option.
PUBLIC FLOAT
The Directors confirm that the Company will continue to comply with the public float requirements under Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules whereby at least 25% of the Company's total number of issued Shares must at all times be held by the public.
By Order of the Board
Snack Empire Holdings Limited
Daniel Tay Kok Siong
Chairman
Hong Kong, 7 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Daniel Tay Kok Siong, Mr. Wong Chee Tat, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Jong Voon Hoo, Mr. Koh Boon Chiao, and Mr. Lim Wee Pin.