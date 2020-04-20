Snake River Farms Donates $8 Million in Premium American Wagyu Steaks to Aid in COVID-19 Relief

BOISE, Idaho, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snake River Farms, a brand owned by Agri Beef Co, a family owned company headquartered in Boise, Idaho for over fifty years, has donated steaks in value of $8 million to medical workers on the front-line of COVID-19, displaced restaurant workers and affected communities. The donations are taking place in cities hard-hit by novel coronavirus including New York City, Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco with approximately 200,000 steaks being distributed to recipients in these cities.

“At Snake River Farms we are a family business. From our ranchers to our distributor partners, we are all in this together,” said Jay Theiler, Executive Director of Marketing at Snake River Farms. “We are firm believers that in times of crisis, food can bring comfort and healing. We care deeply and are grateful to everyone on the front lines that are risking their own health for the sake of all of us, restaurant workers who have been displaced and our community members who are in need.”

The premium, American Wagyu steaks, known for their extensive marbling from cattle raised on family farms and ranches throughout the Pacific Northwest, have been expertly cut by skilled butchers and individually packed by Snake River Farms’ Food Service distributor partners, Prime Food Distributor Inc in New York City, Pacific Seafood in Seattle and Newport Meat, a Sysco Company in both San Francisco and Los Angeles.

In New York, the Snake River Farms American Wagyu steaks are being delivered to Northwell Health’s 23 hospitals to thank the front-line medical responders who have been leading the fight 24/7 in the battle against the novel coronavirus.

“The Emergency Medicine Service Line is grateful for the generous donation from Prime Food and Snake River Farms. Our teams are working hard in the emergency departments every day and every night because we believe in caring for our communities. To see that caring reciprocated is outstanding," said Dr. John D’Angelo, Senior Vice President and Executive Director, Emergency Medicine Services at Northwell Health.

In Seattle and in the California cities, Snake River Farms American Wagyu steaks are being delivered to benefit restaurant employees in both the front and the back of the house who have been particularly hard hit by the double impact of Covid-19 and the shuttering of restaurant establishments to protect from transmission.

The steaks will be made available to this affected community through the generous support of local food banks and the collaboration of local labor organizations; Unite HERE Local 11 in LA, UNITE HERE Local 8 in Seattle, as well as the support of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association and its members in the Bay Area.

“There’s only one way we’ll get through this crisis — together,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles. “Hospitality workers are making extraordinary sacrifices right now, and we’re grateful for the spirit of caring and community that Snake River Farms and Newport Meat are showing with this generous donation.”

About Snake River Farms / Agri Beef Co.

Snake River Farms is a premium brand produced by Agri Beef Co., a family-owned business headquartered in Boise, ID for over fifty years. Their livestock are raised on ranches throughout the Northwest and their proprietary herd of American Wagyu cattle is highly regarded as one of the finest in the world. Snake River Farms is involved in every aspect of beef production with a focus on delivering the finest quality eating experience from ranch to table. Snake River Farms is featured on the menus of the finest restaurants and specialty retailers around the world and is also available to order on-line for home-delivery at www.snakeriverfarms.com. #snakeriverfarms, #thesrfexperience

Melissa Delgadillo Snake River Farms 208.338.2625 Melissa.delgadillo@agribeef.com