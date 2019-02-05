Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Snap user number beats Wall Street estimate, shares soar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 05:38pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman stands in front of the logo of Snap Inc. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) while waiting for Snap Inc. to post their IPO, in New York City

(Reuters) - Snap Inc said the number of people using its Snapchat app would remain at current levels this quarter, easing worries the company would continue to lose users to rival Facebook Inc's Instagram and sending its shares up more than 20 percent.

The photo-messaging app, known for its disappearing messages and filters that turn people into dogs or even tacos, has struggled since going public in March 2017, as Instagram has replicated many of its novel features. A controversial redesign also alienated some of Snapchat's advertisers and users.

In the fourth quarter Snap topped Wall Street with 186 million daily active users, flat with the previous quarter and down 1 million from the same period a year ago. Analysts' average expectation was 184.91 million, according to Refinitiv data.

"We do not foresee a sequential decline in daily active users in Q1 2019," said Lara Sweet, Snap's interim chief financial officer, in prepared remarks. She gave no specific outlook on user numbers.

Snap shares jumped 22 percent to $8.62 after hours. That is still less than half the $17 initial public offering price.

The company avoided a third consecutive quarterly decline in users following its redesign, but some questioned the company's ability to grow.

"Snap's biggest issue continues to be that it lacks appeal beyond its core user base and has no visible direction on how expand or pivot its app beyond that under-35 demographic," said Jessica Liu, a marketing analyst at Forrester.

NEW AD FORMATS

Snap's revenue, which it gets from selling advertising on the app, increased 36 percent to $389.8 million, beating Wall Street's average estimate of $377.52 million.

Snap launched new advertising formats such as unskippable commercials that run on its original shows, which helped double advertising revenue from premium content compared to last year, Snap said. The company has also made it easier for marketers to buy ads on Snapchat.

Average revenue per user was $2.09 during the fourth quarter, up from $1.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The company's net loss narrowed to $191.67 million, or 14 cents per share, compared with $349.98 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Snap was now "substantially closer" to profitability, as it maintains a flat cost structure while increasing revenue, said Chief Executive Evan Spiegel in a statement.

The company has introduced more video content including original scripted shows with the aim of keeping hold of its users.

Snap has also begun rolling out its new Android app to a small percentage of Snapchat users, Spiegel said. Snap has said it rebuilt the Android app because it had more bugs and a worse user experience than its Apple iOS app.

For the first quarter, Snap said it expects revenue of $285 million to $310 million. That compares with the average analyst estimate for revenue of $307 million, according to data from IBES Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Bill Rigby)

By Sheila Dang
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SNAP INC 1.59% 7.04 Delayed Quote.25.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:28pABC and parks boost Disney profit above forecasts
RE
06:17pApple retail chief Angela Ahrendts to depart in April
RE
05:58pU.S.' Mnuchin, Lighthizer to hold talks next week in China - sources
RE
05:53pU.S.' Mnuchin, Lighthizer to hold talks next week in China - sources
RE
05:44pJudge pauses lawsuits against cryptocurrency company Quadriga
RE
05:38pSnap user number beats Wall Street estimate, shares soar
RE
05:33pBP : Oil fumbles on global economic worries, dollar strength
RE
05:22pFire at Ocado's flagship automated site halts deliveries
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
3CLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR DNKEY, SOGO, AXGN AND DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions..
4ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC : iSIGN Media Announces the Resignation of a Director
5Grupo LALA Announces New Headquarters

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.