SnapAV : Products Are Now Available Directly to Canadian Control4 Integrators

Starting today, Canadian integrators can purchase popular SnapAV products from the Control4 Dealer Portal.

To provide Canadian integrators with more choice and convenient end-to-end solutions, SnapAV has expanded to make its products available to authorized Control4 integrators through the Control4 dealer portal. All integrators may also continue to purchase SnapAV products at Staub Electronics, one of Canada’s premier distributors for custom integrators. All SnapAV products purchased from Control4 or Staub are backed by award-winning customer service and technical support teams.

“We’ve enjoyed a strong partnership with SnapAV for more than a decade,” said Scott Trotter, President of Staub Electronics. “Snap has made it more affordable for us to offer their products to the Canadian market, which translates to reduced prices for our integrators. We’re excited to continue our long-standing relationship and to offer even more integrators solutions that save them time and money.”

To improve product integration, reduce install time, and create a more seamless end-user experience, certain SnapAV products support Control4’s Smart Home OS. Control4 integrators will notice that these SnapAV products now come with SDDP, enabling automatic identification for Control4 projects.

All Control4 integrators can start purchasing products immediately, and all SnapAV purchases made on the Control4 dealer portal will count toward an integrator’s Control4 Premiere Status. Any non-Control4 integrators who are interested in purchasing SnapAV products can email learnmore@control4.com or info@staub.ca for more information.

“Giving integrators more options to get products where and how they need them is another way we can make their lives easier and their businesses more profitable,” said John Heyman, SnapAV CEO. “The ability to offer our products to a wider range of integrators is exciting, and we’re thrilled that more Canadian Control4 customers can now enjoy the benefits of SnapAV.”

About SnapAV

Established in 2005, SnapAV designs, engineers, and manufactures nearly two dozen consumer technology brands and distributes more than 4,700 install-friendly smart home, audio, video, networking, power, and surveillance products for residential and commercial professionals. Control4® is the smart home brand for SnapAV. The award-winning Control4 Smart Home OS has a vast, interoperable ecosystem of nearly 14,000 third-party products. Serving a professional channel that includes residential and commercial integrators, security dealers, and distributors, SnapAV drives business efficiency and profitability through premium products, competitive pricing, best-in-class online ordering, local warehousing, and esteemed customer service. The company has headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Salt Lake City, Utah, with offices and local facilities around the globe.

