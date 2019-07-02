Log in
SnapDragon Launches: Female-owned Global Brand Design Consultancy

07/02/2019 | 08:22am EDT

Design Powerhouse Elle Morris Acquires HMSDesign and Transforms It to SnapDragon Brand Design Consultancy

Leading with strategy driven by a strong, diverse team with a wide array of business, retail, design and consumer packaged goods experience, SnapDragon, a global brand design firm, has been created with Elle Morris’ acquisition of HMSDesign. Ms. Morris, most recently the CEO of HMSDesign, with a 20+ year career in design and brand strategy, will lead SnapDragon as President and CEO, supported by a primarily female leadership team – unique in the creative business. SnapDragon’s business model is focused on transparency in process, strategy, pricing and design leadership, supported by a team of highly specialized professionals and global partnerships in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Canada and Mexico, in order to provide varied cultural perspectives.

“SnapDragons are the truth-tellers of flowers and can survive in tough terrain – which is powerful given the challenges of today’s business landscape, where transparency and honesty are a necessity; and innovation to drive brand growth is in high demand,” notes Elle Morris on the rationale behind the firm’s name and business model. “Our team has been strategically selected for their experiences, understanding of diversity and cultural imperatives; and for their relationships around the globe, as much as for their talent and know-how,” she continued. Beyond the capabilities of a traditional design consultancy, SnapDragon has added capabilities in digital design and retail design for clients that require a more holistic view of their brand, in addition to brand strategy, package design and identity development. Ms. Morris will rely on her seasoned leadership team to continue to bring SnapDragon’s vision to life: Ms. Kelly Glotzer, Vice President, Client Services; Jennifer Murtell, Vice President of Strategy; Tina Kunkel, Client Strategy Director, Joe DiMeo, Creative Director and Ben Jura, Associate Creative Director.

Elle Morris and minority investors have acquired former package design agency HMSDesign’s assets from Hugh Montgomery. Montgomery tirelessly built the business over the past three decades. His firm amassed a portfolio of consumer-packaged goods brands primarily in food and beverage over the years including HP Hood, Bolthouse Farms, Heineken and Sun Products/Henkel. Elle Morris was named CEO of HMSDesign in 2017 and has steadily grown and diversified the firm’s client base in consumer-packaged goods, while focusing on transforming HMS from a package design agency to an inventive global brand design consultancy. As a result, SnapDragon is now the agency of record for Blue Diamond Almond Breeze and is HP Hood’s lead strategy and design agency. Other SnapDragon clients include Sargento, Henkel, Hain Celestial, Colgate-Palmolive, good2grow Kids Beverages, Reily Foods and Strength of Nature Haircare.

About SNAPDRAGON

With an innate understanding of design and brand, SnapDragon creates personal and culturally authentic connections through visceral and surprising moments of human truth. SnapDragon leaves organizational hierarchy behind in favor of complete transparency and focus on brand growth and innovation for global consumer packaged goods clients. For a full immersion in SnapDragon, visit www.wearesnapdragon.com.


© Business Wire 2019
