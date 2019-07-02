Log in
SnapGene : Offers Enhanced Data Conversion for Vector NTI® Users

07/02/2019 | 10:01am EDT

SnapGene now supports conversion from Vector NTI Express.

SnapGene now supports conversion of Vector NTI® Express files and databases, as well as the previously supported Vector NTI® Advance files and databases. The converted files preserve sequence data together with annotations and construction histories, and the converted databases preserve the parental folder structure.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005174/en/

Since launching in 2012, SnapGene has become established as the leading software solution for planning, visualizing, and documenting everyday molecular biology procedures. This software is a popular alternative to Vector NTI®, a Thermo Fisher® product that the company has announced will be discontinued.

SnapGene has a proven track record of providing a seamless transition for customers migrating their data from Vector NTI® Advance. The recent improvements make it easy for any Vector NTI legacy user to transition to SnapGene, even if they have many years of data. Will Stokes, Chief Software Architect at SnapGene remarked:

"Given the prevalence of Vector NTI in the marketplace, we have always prioritized making it easy for colleagues to use SnapGene and Vector NTI together while preserving their data. Upon the announcement from Thermo Fisher that support for Vector NTI would be discontinued, we enhanced the conversion of Vector NTI Advance files and databases in addition to adding support for converting from Vector NTI Express. As always, our focus is on providing a seamless user experience."

More information about making the transition is available on SnapGene’s website.

About SnapGene

SnapGene was founded by scientists and software designers to meet the everyday needs of molecular biologists. SnapGene desktop software (snapgene.com) is used in more than sixty-five countries, in virtually every major research institution, and in most of the largest pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide. The software provides a simple yet powerful way for researchers to plan, visualize, document, and share their everyday molecular biology procedures. Free trials of the software are available from the SnapGene website.

In addition to SnapGene, GSL Biotech offers the free SnapGene Viewer, which includes the key visualization tools of SnapGene and allows researchers to make DNA maps and design primers, as well as SnapGene Server, which allows interactive DNA maps to be displayed in a web browser.

For more information, please visit https://www.snapgene.com.


© Business Wire 2019
