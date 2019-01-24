SnapLogic : EMEA Announces Record Customer Growth and Financial Results for 2018

SnapLogic,
provider of the #1 intelligent integration platform, today announced
accelerated customer growth and record financial results for 2018 in
EMEA. With a best-ever Q4, SnapLogic EMEA achieved triple-digit-growth
and brought on dozens of new enterprise customers across the region.
SnapLogic’s momentum in EMEA was a reflection of a surging integration
market; increased demand for the company’s self-service, AI-powered
integration platform; and a growing go-to-market team to advance
customer adoption and success in the UK, Benelux, DACH, Nordics, and
Middle East, among other regions.
Enterprises in EMEA choosing the SnapLogic integration platform in the
past year span leaders across industries, including: challenger banks
such as Hampshire
Trust Bank, Secure
Trust Bank, and Unity
Trust Bank; retailers such as ATU,
Regatta,
and Roadchef;
technology firms including Clarizen,
M-Files,
NTT
Security, RedEye,
and Zycus;
public institutions including Science
Museum Group; financial information provider Euromoney;
television broadcaster OSN;
building products distributor SIG;
among others. They join existing SnapLogic customers in EMEA such as
multinational public transport company Arriva;
biopharmaceutical leader AstraZeneca;
the world’s largest international airline Emirates;
energy management leader Schneider
Electric; and law firm Freshfields
Bruckhaus Deringer.
2018 also saw a significant expansion of SnapLogic’s channel partner
program across EMEA. New channel partners signed in 2018 include Devoteam
in The Netherlands, dtms
in Germany, du
in the Middle East, eCraft
Oy in Finland and Sweden, Identity
Methods in the UK, Inviqa
in the UK and Germany, KETL
in the UK, Rojo
in The Netherlands, and TmaxSoft
in France and the UK. Read more about SnapLogic EMEA’s channel growth here.
“For organisations moving to the cloud and undergoing digital
transformation, application and data integration has become a top
priority for CIOs and IT teams across EMEA,” said Neerav Shah, General
Manager for SnapLogic EMEA. “They want a single integration platform for
all their app and data integration projects, whether in the cloud,
on-premises, or hybrid; one with an easy to use, self-service interface
that multiple users across the organisation can master; and a platform
that natively embraces AI and machine learning to accelerate
productivity and time to value. The SnapLogic
Intelligent Integration Platform stands alone in meeting these key
requirements, and we’re thrilled dozens of companies across EMEA are
using it today to achieve success and we look forward to working with
many more in 2019.”
The SnapLogic integration platform has been recognized
as a market leader by industry analysts and customers alike. Within
the last year, SnapLogic was named a Leader
in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a
Service 2018; recognized as a Leader
in the Forrester Wave for Strategic iPaaS and Hybrid Integration
Platforms, Q1 2019; ranked in Constellation
Research’s Integration Platform as a Service ShortList 2018; and
voted by customers as a Leader
in G2 Crowd’s Best iPaaS Software Grid 2018; among other honors.
SnapLogic’s intelligent integration platform uses AI-powered workflows
to automate all stages of IT integration projects – design, development,
deployment, and maintenance – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in
hybrid environments. The platform’s easy-to-use, self-service interface
enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application
integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a
single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organizations can connect all
of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business
processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.
About SnapLogic
SnapLogic provides the #1 intelligent integration platform. The
company’s AI-powered workflows and self-service integration capabilities
make it fast and easy for organizations to manage all their application
integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a
single, scalable platform. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers — including
Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, Emirates, Schneider Electric, and Wendy’s —
rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics,
and drive digital transformation. Learn more at snaplogic.com.
