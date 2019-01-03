SnapLogic : Named a Leader in Strategic iPaaS and Hybrid Integration Platforms by Independent Research Firm

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 intelligent integration platform, today announced that Forrester Research has named it a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Strategic iPaaS and Hybrid Integration Platforms, Q1 2019.” The independent technology and market research firm analyzed 15 top Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) and Hybrid Integration Platform (HIP) providers against 25 evaluation criteria before recognizing SnapLogic among the leaders.

The complete report, including the Forrester Wave graphic, is available for download from the SnapLogic website here. The report aims to help enterprise architecture (EA) professionals make the right choice when selecting an iPaaS/HIP platform as the cornerstone of their digital transformation initiatives.

In its report, Forrester notes: “The strategic iPaaS/HIP market is growing because more EA professionals see strategic iPaaS/HIP as a key element of their digital transformation agility.” Forrester adds that “vendors that can make integration easier as well as provide a broad set of integration scenarios position themselves to successfully deliver in any public, private, hybrid, and/or multicloud environment.”

SnapLogic scored its highest marks in the platform characteristics, management functions, market approach, and revenue criteria. According to the report, SnapLogic “provides integration in continuously evolving data environments” and “its strength is in advancing big data usage by optimizing cloud costs and resources through a graphical environment that generates proprietary or Spark code.” It further noted SnapLogic’s “customer references appreciate the ease of use and ease of adoption by LOB and data analysts for the continuous evolution of the customer experience,” with the report referencing its catalog of patterns that “provide templates and guidance to simplify the work of citizen integrators, tech specialists, and also operations staff as much as possible.”

“Enterprise customers want a simple, powerful solution to create one ERP, or system of control; one view, or system of guidance; encompassing all their on-premises and cloud applications and data,” said Gaurav Dhillon, CEO at SnapLogic. “We’ve proven that we’re that one integration platform that is both easy to use and powerful enough to handle a broad set of integration scenarios – spanning application integration, API management, B2B integration, data integration, data engineering, and more – whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in hybrid environments. We believe this recognition by Forrester is a validation of our strategy to balance self-service with platform power to enable organizations of all sizes – from SMBs to the largest of enterprises – to get immediate value from their integration projects so they can streamline business processes, accelerate decision-making, and drive better business outcomes.”

This latest recognition by Forrester follows previous industry recognition of SnapLogic in 2018, including being named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service 2018, ranked in Constellation Research’s Integration Platform as a Service ShortList 2018, and voted by customers as a Leader in G2 Crowd’s Best iPaaS Software Grid 2018, among other honors.

SnapLogic continues to define what it means to be an intelligent integration platform and consistently delivers unmatched innovation to ensure customer success. Only SnapLogic provides:

A single, unified platform for all integration projects: application integration, API management, B2B integration, data integration, data engineering

A simple, intuitive, self-service interface together with a powerful, scalable, enterprise-grade platform

Powerful, breakthrough AI capabilities to accelerate productivity, integrations, and time to value

SnapLogic’s intelligent integration platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects – design, development, deployment, and maintenance – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform’s easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organizations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.

SnapLogic provides the #1 intelligent integration platform. The company’s AI-powered workflows and self-service integration capabilities make it fast and easy for organizations to manage all their application integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers – including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, GameStop, Verizon, and Wendy’s – rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

