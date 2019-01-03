SnapLogic : Named a Leader in Strategic iPaaS and Hybrid Integration Platforms by Independent Research Firm

SnapLogic,
provider of the #1 intelligent integration platform, today announced
that Forrester
Research has named it a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Strategic
iPaaS and Hybrid Integration Platforms, Q1 2019.” The independent
technology and market research firm analyzed 15 top Integration Platform
as a Service (iPaaS) and Hybrid Integration Platform (HIP) providers
against 25 evaluation criteria before recognizing SnapLogic among the
leaders.
The complete report, including the Forrester Wave graphic, is available
for download from the SnapLogic website here.
The report aims to help enterprise architecture (EA) professionals make
the right choice when selecting an iPaaS/HIP platform as the cornerstone
of their digital transformation initiatives.
In its report, Forrester notes: “The strategic iPaaS/HIP market is
growing because more EA professionals see strategic iPaaS/HIP as a key
element of their digital transformation agility.” Forrester adds that
“vendors that can make integration easier as well as provide a broad set
of integration scenarios position themselves to successfully deliver in
any public, private, hybrid, and/or multicloud environment.”
SnapLogic scored its highest marks in the platform characteristics,
management functions, market approach, and revenue criteria. According
to the report, SnapLogic “provides integration in continuously evolving
data environments” and “its strength is in advancing big data usage by
optimizing cloud costs and resources through a graphical environment
that generates proprietary or Spark code.” It further noted SnapLogic’s
“customer references appreciate the ease of use and ease of adoption by
LOB and data analysts for the continuous evolution of the customer
experience,” with the report referencing its catalog of patterns that
“provide templates and guidance to simplify the work of citizen
integrators, tech specialists, and also operations staff as much as
possible.”
“Enterprise customers want a simple, powerful solution to create one
ERP, or system of control; one view, or system of guidance; encompassing
all their on-premises and cloud applications and data,” said Gaurav
Dhillon, CEO at SnapLogic. “We’ve proven that we’re that one integration
platform that is both easy to use and powerful enough to handle a broad
set of integration scenarios – spanning application integration, API
management, B2B integration, data integration, data engineering, and
more – whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in hybrid environments. We
believe this recognition by Forrester is a validation of our strategy to
balance self-service with platform power to enable organizations of all
sizes – from SMBs to the largest of enterprises – to get immediate value
from their integration projects so they can streamline business
processes, accelerate decision-making, and drive better business
outcomes.”
This latest recognition by Forrester follows previous industry
recognition of SnapLogic in 2018, including being named a Leader
in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a
Service 2018, ranked in Constellation
Research’s Integration Platform as a Service ShortList 2018, and
voted by customers as a Leader
in G2 Crowd’s Best iPaaS Software Grid 2018, among other honors.
SnapLogic continues to define what it means to be an intelligent
integration platform and consistently delivers unmatched innovation to
ensure customer success. Only SnapLogic provides:
-
A single, unified platform for all integration projects: application
integration, API management, B2B integration, data integration, data
engineering
-
A simple, intuitive, self-service interface together with a powerful,
scalable, enterprise-grade platform
-
Powerful, breakthrough AI capabilities to accelerate productivity,
integrations, and time to value
SnapLogic’s intelligent integration platform uses AI-powered workflows
to automate all stages of IT integration projects – design, development,
deployment, and maintenance – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in
hybrid environments. The platform’s easy-to-use, self-service interface
enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application
integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a
single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organizations can connect all
of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business
processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.
About SnapLogic
SnapLogic provides the #1 intelligent integration platform. The
company’s AI-powered workflows and self-service integration capabilities
make it fast and easy for organizations to manage all their application
integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a
single, scalable platform. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers – including
Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, GameStop, Verizon, and Wendy’s – rely on
SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and
drive digital transformation. Learn more at snaplogic.com.
