Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Snedeker's bag: How it has changed since his 2018 Wyndham Championship win

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 10:38am EDT

Since his second Wyndham win in 2018, however, the rest of his equipment has been in flux. He has been in multiple drivers, fairway woods, irons, and wedges, with the only constant being the putter.

Snedeker's launch profile compares to players like Ryan Moore, Zach Johnson, Brian Gay, and Jim Furyk. Snedeker doesn't hit it a long way-averaging just 284.1 yards off the tee this season-nor does he hit the ball particularly high. He relies more on spin and accuracy than the now-popular high-speed game.

Snedeker earned his first PGA TOUR title at the 2007 Wyndham and won the tournament 11 years later on the strength of a first-round 59. Some aspects of his bag remain unchanged since his last Wyndham win. The putter, 5-wood, lob wedge, and iron shafts have all stayed the same.

It's worth noting that although the logos and make of some of the equipment have changed, the DNA remains the same. Snedeker always leans towards a forged cavity-back iron. In his woods, he prefers metal shafts that are mid-launch and mid-spin. The structure of his set is exactly the same, as well: driver, 3-wood, 5-wood, 4-PW, 52-, 56- and 60-degree wedges...and the old trusty Odyssey.

Here's a closer look at what was in Snedeker's bag when he won the Wyndham two years ago versus what he has in play today.

2018 Winning WITB Wyndham Championship

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 14:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:53aSYNERGY INTERNATIONAL : Announcement in relation to inside information and under rule 13.19 of the listing rules
PU
10:53aCEFC HONG KONG FINANCIAL INVESTMENT : Inside information announcement and announcement pursuant to rule 3.7 of the takeovers code update on the winding up petition against controlling shareholder
PU
10:53aIREN : completes the acquisition of 80% of I.Blu's share capital held by Idealservice and becomes the leader in Italy in the selection of Corepla plastics and in the treatment of plasmix
PU
10:53aANTON OILFIELD SERVICES : Profit warning - supplemental announcement
PU
10:53aOVB : im ersten Halbjahr 2020 mit Umsatzplus und deutlichem Ergebnisanstieg
PU
10:53aHUARONG INVESTMENT STOCK : Inside information - substantial decrease in loss
PU
10:53aMYR : Second Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
10:52aXXL ASA : - Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
10:51aS&P GLOBAL : Global Air Traffic To Drop 60%-70% In 2020, Report Says
AQ
10:50aEVONIK : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
2FREENET AG : Liberty Global surprises with $7.4 billion deal to buy Sunrise in latest telecoms consolidation
3M&G PLC : M&G : half year 2020 results
4JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG : JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
5PLUG POWER INC. : Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group