Snow Blower Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals List: Best Cordless & 2 Stage Snow Blower Deals Shared by Retail Fuse

11/28/2019 | 07:31pm EST

Compare the latest snow blower Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals and enjoy instant savings on 3-stage, 2-stage and single-stage snow blowers

Compare the top snow blower deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on corded & cordless gas and electric snow blowers listed below by the deals team at Retail Fuse.

Best Snow Blower deals:

Save up to 72% on a wide range of snow blowers at Amazon - check live prices on top rated 2 stage gas-powered & cordless electric snow blowers, snow throwers & snow shovels from top brands including Snow Joe, Greenworks, Toro & Ariens

Save $151 on the Snow Joe 18-Inch 40 Volt Cordless Brushless Single Stage Snow Blower at Amazon

Save up to $198 on bestselling cordless, corded & gas snow blowers at Walmart - check deals on electric, single-stage and 2 stage snow blowers from top brands

Save $110 on the PowerSmart 24inch Two Stage Gas Snow Blower with Electric Start - at Walmart

Save $85 on the Snow Joe Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower - at Walmart

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Using a snow blower is physically less taxing than shoveling. An electric snow blower is enough for small driveways but a gas snow blower is necessary for larger areas. Because gas snow blowers are cordless, there’s no need to stay connected to an electric socket. On the other hand, 2-stage models can discharge snow at a greater distance. With the wide range of models available in the market today, buyers can now choose between corded and cordless, single or 2-stage or gas and electric snow blower models.

How do most retailers run Black Friday sales events? Black Friday deals provide holiday shoppers with considerable savings on both online and in-store purchases. For example, Walmart offered shoppers an average discount of 36% in 2016, according to a study by Profitero.

Black Friday 2018 attracted 41.4 million online shoppers, 17.6% more than the 34.7 million shoppers who visited brick-and-mortar stores, as reported by the National Retail Federation. This figure shows that more and more consumers favor online holiday shopping as e-commerce sites continue to roll out attractive online deals.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
