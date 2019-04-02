Snow Park Nominates Five Highly-Qualified Independent Candidates for Election to Front Yard's Board of Directors

Snow Park Capital Partners, LP (together with its affiliates, “Snow
April 2, 2019
Dear Fellow Stockholders:
Snow Park Capital Partners, LP (together with its affiliates, “Snow
Park” or “we”) is a significant long-term stockholder of Front Yard
Residential Corporation (“Front Yard” or the “Company”), which together
with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns
approximately 2% of the Company’s outstanding shares. Snow Park has a
meaningful interest in the Company – one that we believe entitles us to
have our suggestions thoughtfully considered and, where appropriate,
implemented by the Board of Directors (the “Board”). Unfortunately, the
Board and management have opted to frequently dismiss independent
stockholders’ views despite what is in our view a clear record of
strategic missteps and underperformance.
Although Snow Park prefers to collaborate in a constructive and private
manner with the companies it invests in, Front Yard’s years of
underperformance has led us to believe that actual change in the
boardroom is needed and warranted. We believe that adding true ownership
perspectives in the boardroom can ensure that all strategic alternatives
and paths to value creation are explored without bias.
It is important to underscore that we did not come to this decision
hastily or lightly. Our firm has spent a significant amount of time and
effort in recent years thoroughly analyzing Front Yard’s corporate
governance, strategic direction, balance sheet, portfolio and operating
landscape. Time and again, our assessments have reinforced that poor
decision-making, lack of initiative to address existential issues facing
the Company,1 and insufficient stockholder oversight in the
boardroom have led to stagnation, inadequate stockholder relations, and
a sub-optimal balance sheet – all factors that have destroyed value.
With respect to Front Yard’s corporate strategy, we question on its face
how it can succeed without dramatic changes to reinvigorate the
confidence of stockholders. Specifically, the Company stated on its most
recent earnings call that scaling its portfolio to 50,000 homes is the
only way to bring general and administrative costs in line with peers.2
This realization or perhaps new initiative is disconnected from the
stark fact that Front Yard has not once in the past four years accessed
the public markets for growth capital. Moreover, we believe such growth
is nearly impossible with the Company’s terribly designed external
management agreement, something that would have been better to address
before designing such a business plan. Further, the lack of stockholder
support to raise equity capital is clearly based on the tremendous gap
that exists between the Company’s share price and Net Asset Value (NAV).
We believe Front Yard’s approximately 60% valuation gap3 is a
clear message from the marketplace that the Board has fallen short in
recent years. We feel its long-term inaction and unwillingness to
address existential issues, including Front Yard’s valuation gap, is
confounding given that the Company’s own NAV estimate indicates there is
more than 85% of untapped upside in its shares.4
We are confident that our nominees can effectively represent all
stockholders given their extensive real estate pedigrees, mortgage and
financial services experience, and commitment to good corporate
governance practices. Our nominees look forward to addressing any and
all issues facing the Company through robust engagement with
stockholders and a holistic strategic review. We believe they can, if
elected, finally allow the tremendous value embedded in the owned real
estate of Front Yard to fully be realized.
Snow Park’s nominees are:
-
Currently a Fund Manager at Wynkoop LLC, which is a significant
stockholder of Front Yard.
-
Seasoned investor with extensive real estate experience, deep sector
knowledge and unique single-family insight as a result of his time
managing portfolios of residential mortgage securities.
-
Background as a structured mortgage and esoteric ABS trader and credit
analyst at top investment firms.
-
Given his vast real estate investment acumen, industry
expertise and robust residential sector background, we believe Mr.
Abrams is highly qualified to serve on Front Yard’s Board.
-
Khalil Kanaan
-
Recognized business leader and highly-respected investment manager,
who started his career as a mortgage securities trader.
-
A leading expert in the distressed mortgage market.
-
Founding Partner at One William Street Capital, a distressed credit
firm.
-
Previously held senior executive roles at global institutions, such as
Lehman Brothers and Deloitte.
-
Mr. Kanaan’s vast finance and investment expertise,
particularly his substantial experience investing in real estate
and RMBS, make him an ideally suited candidate to navigate the
challenges facing the Company and add value to Front Yard’s Board.
-
George Lucaci
-
Respected advisor with decades of capital markets experience,
including in the areas of alternative investing and mortgage-backed
securities.
-
Currently Partner and Senior Advisor at Mercury Capital Advisors.
-
Former Senior Managing Director of one of Wall Street’s first
electronic alternative asset distribution platforms.
-
Former Director of the mortgage-backed securities business at Merrill
Lynch Capital Markets.
-
Mr. Lucaci’s extensive experience as an investor, advisor and
mortgage securities expert will position him to add significant
value and represent stockholders’ best interests on Front Yard’s
Board.
-
Lazar Nikolic
-
Experienced real estate investment specialist, with a focus on
residential mortgages and structured credit.
-
Founded and currently serves as a Managing Member of both JPL Advisors
and JPL Management Services since 2016.
-
A significant stockholder of Front Yard with a background in
mathematics, finance and computer science.
-
Drawing on his experience founding his own firms, Mr. Nikolic
understands intricacies of residential real estate and value
creation for stockholders. His experience and sector expertise
will make him a valuable addition to the Board.
-
Jeffrey Pierce
-
Currently the Managing Partner of Snow Park, a significant stockholder
of Front Yard and one of the industry’s only hedge fund sponsors that
specializes in publicly traded real estate.
-
Possesses unique experience when it comes to corporate governance in
the real estate sector, as a result of considerable private and public
engagements with underperforming companies.
-
Former analyst at leading investment firms, including Farallon Capital
Management and Luxor Capital.
-
Mr. Pierce’s unique real estate investment experience and
corporate governance expertise – supplemented by the founding of
his own firm – makes him uniquely qualified to add value and serve
on Front Yard’s Board.
Snow Park looks forward to engaging with its fellow stockholders in the
coming weeks to share more detail about its case for change and views on
strategic paths to value creation at Front Yard.
Sincerely,
Jeffrey Pierce
***
About Snow Park
Snow Park Capital Partners, LP is a privately-held investment manager
that specializes in investing in publicly-traded real estate securities
across the capital structure. Based in New York City and founded by
Jeffrey Pierce, the firm focuses on producing strong risk-adjusted
returns for a diverse investor base of public institutions, private
entities and qualified individual clients.
CERTAIN INFORMATION CONCERNING THE PARTICIPANTS
Snow Park Capital Partners Master Fund LP, together with the other
participants named herein (collectively, "Snow Park"), intends to file a
preliminary proxy statement and an accompanying proxy card with the
Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to be used to solicit votes
for the election of its slate of highly-qualified director nominees at
the 2019 annual meeting of stockholders Front Yard Residential
Corporation (the "Company").
SNOW PARK STRONGLY ADVISES ALL STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY TO READ THE
PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER PROXY MATERIALS AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE
BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. SUCH PROXY MATERIALS
WILL BE AVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE ON THE SEC'S WEB SITE AT HTTP://WWW.SEC.GOV.
IN ADDITION, THE PARTICIPANTS IN THIS PROXY SOLICITATION WILL PROVIDE
COPIES OF THE PROXY STATEMENT WITHOUT CHARGE, WHEN AVAILABLE, UPON
REQUEST. REQUESTS FOR COPIES SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE PARTICIPANTS'
PROXY SOLICITOR.
The participants in the proxy solicitation are anticipated to be Snow
Park Capital Partners Master Fund LP ("Snow Park Master"), Snow Park
Capital Partners GP, LLC (“Snow Park GP”), Snow Park Capital Partners,
LP (“Snow Park IM”), Snow Park Capital Management, LLC (“Snow Park IM
GP”), Jeffrey Pierce, JPL Opportunity Fund LP (“JPL Fund”), Soaring
Eagle LLC (“Soaring Eagle”), JPL Management Services LLC (“JPL
Management”), JPL Advisors LLC (“JPL Advisors”), Lazar Nikolic, Philip
R. Chapman, Jay S. Nickse, Wickapogue Structured Credit Fund, LP
(“Wickapogue Fund”), Wickapogue GP, LLC (“Wickapogue GP”), TradeTwins
Ventures, LLC (“TradeTwins”), Leland Abrams, Timberline Fund, LP
(“Timberline Fund”), Timberline Fund GP, LLC (“Timberline GP”), Wynkoop,
LLC (“Wynkoop”), Brandon Jundt, Khalil Kanaan and George Lucaci.
As of the date hereof, Snow Park Master is the direct beneficial owner
of 586,022 shares of Common Stock. Snow Park GP, as the general partner
of Snow Park Master, may be deemed to beneficially own the 586,022
shares of Common Stock beneficially owned by Snow Park Master. Snow Park
IM, as the investment manager of Snow Park Master, may be deemed to
beneficially own the 586,022 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned
by Snow Park Master. Snow Park IM GP, as the general partner of Snow
Park IM, may be deemed to beneficially own the 586,022 shares of Common
Stock beneficially owned by Snow Park Master. Mr. Pierce, as the
managing member of each of Snow Park GP and Snow Park IM GP, may be
deemed to beneficially own the 586,022 shares of Common Stock
beneficially owned by Snow Park Master. As of the date hereof, JPL Fund
is the direct beneficial owner of 209,185 shares of Common Stock. As of
the date hereof, Soaring Eagle is the direct beneficial owner of 106,600
shares of Common Stock. JPL Management, as the investment manager of JPL
Fund, may be deemed to beneficially own the 209,185 shares of Common
Stock beneficially owned by JPL Fund. JPL Advisors, as the general
partner of JPL Fund and the investment manager of Soaring Eagle, may be
deemed to beneficially own the 209,185 shares of Common Stock
beneficially owned by JPL Fund and 106,600 shares of Common Stock
beneficially owned by Soaring Eagle. As of the date hereof, Mr. Nikolic
beneficially owned 5,400 shares of Common Stock, including 1,500 shares
of Common Stock owned by his spouse. As of the date hereof, Mr. Chapman
is the direct beneficial owner of 43,600 shares of Common Stock. In
addition, Messrs. Chapman, Nikolic and Nickse, each as a managing member
of each of JPL Management and JPL Advisors, may be deemed to
beneficially own the 209,185 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned
by JPL Fund and 106,600 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned by
Soaring Eagle. As of the date hereof, Wickapogue Fund is the direct
beneficial owner of 75,000 shares of Common Stock. Wickapogue GP, as the
general partner of Wickapogue Fund, may be deemed to beneficially own
the 75,000 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned by Wickapogue Fund.
TradeTwins, as a managing member of Wickapogue GP, may be deemed to
beneficially own the 75,000 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned by
Wickapogue Fund. As of the date hereof, Mr. Abrams is the direct
beneficial owner of 4,000 shares of Common Stock. Mr. Abrams, as the
managing member of TradeTwins, may be deemed to beneficially own the
75,000 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned by Wickapogue Fund. As
of the date hereof, Timberline Fund is the direct beneficial owner of
75,000 shares of Common Stock. Timberline GP, as the general partner of
Timberline Fund, may be deemed to beneficially own the 75,000 shares of
Common Stock beneficially owned by Timberline Fund. Wynkoop, as the
investment manager of each of Wickapogue Fund and Timberline Fund, may
be deemed to beneficially own the 75,000 shares of Common Stock
beneficially owned by Wickapogue Fund and the 75,000 shares of Common
Stock beneficially owned by Timberline Fund. Mr. Jundt, as the managing
member of each of Timberline GP and Wynkoop and as a managing member of
Wickapogue GP, may be deemed to beneficially own the 75,000 shares of
Common Stock beneficially owned by Wickapogue Fund and the 75,000 shares
of Common Stock beneficially owned by Timberline Fund. As of the date
hereof, Messrs. Kanaan and Lucaci did not beneficially own any shares of
Common Stock.
1 Specifically, the flawed external advisory agreement with
AAMC.
2 Front Yard Residential Corp.’s February 2019
earnings call transcript (link).
3
As of market close on March 29, 2019, Front Yard Residential Corp.’s
shares were trading at $9.27. A NAV of $17.50 was set forth in Front
Yard Residential Corp.’s February 2019 earnings call transcript (link).
4 Front Yard Residential Corp.’s February 2019 earnings call
transcript (link).
