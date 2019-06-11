Snowden Lane Partners : Opens New Coral Gables, Fla. Office, Welcomes Two New Advisor Teams

Expands Snowden Lane’s National Office Footprint and International Business

Snowden Lane Partners, an independent, advisor-owned, wealth advisory firm dedicated to providing client-focused advice in a values-driven culture, today announced the opening of its newest office in Coral Gables, making it their 10th U.S. location and first in Florida. The firm has recruited several new advisors who’ll be based in the new space.

Owen Parr and Francisco Murillo join Snowden Lane to form the Parr Murillo Group as Partners and Managing Directors. They join from Merrill Lynch where they oversaw $187 million in client assets. Alberto Bravo, the team’s long-serving Analyst and Client Associate, will also be part of the new group.

In addition, Arnaldo Rego and George Arias join as the Rego Arias Group as Partners and Managing Directors from Merrill Lynch where they oversaw $157 million in client assets.

Both the Parr Murillo Group and Rego Arias Group specialize in serving domestic and internationally resident high-net worth families and institutions with a holistic asset management approach, emphasizing their practices specifically around financial planning and estate planning.

“After we spent time with the leadership team at Snowden Lane, we knew we wanted to be a part of the exciting work they’re doing in the independent advisory space,” said Parr. “We are completely aligned both philosophically and practically on our vision and we are excited to be able to service our clients’ needs in an unbiased and independent way.”

Added Greg Franks, Managing Partner, President & COO of Snowden Lane: “When we decided to expand our regional presence into South Florida, we knew we would need the right partners to be successful. We were fortunate to find Owen, Francisco, Arnaldo and George, who represent the type of high-performing, client-centric wealth management talent our firm wants. We couldn’t be happier that they’re the ones who will expand both our domestic and international business through this new office.”

Rob Mooney, Snowden Lane’s Managing Partner & CEO added, “Opening in Coral Gables represents another step forward in building our firm’s international business, now represented with teams in San Diego, New York and Coral Gables. We think more financial advisor teams will realize that a specialty boutique like ours, with proven capabilities and deep experience, can provide a superior client experience, and is a preferable alternative to the large banks that are restricting cross-border business.”

Since its founding in 2011, Snowden Lane has rapidly built a national brand, attracting top industry talent from Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, UBS, JP Morgan, Raymond James and Wells Fargo, among others. The firm has 10 offices around the country, including Pasadena and San Diego, CA; New Haven, CT; Coral Gables, FL; Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, Salisbury and Bethesda, MD; San Antonio, TX; as well as its New York City headquarters. In 2018, the Financial Times named Snowden Lane to its elite FT 300 list for the fourth straight year, recognizing it as one of the top independent RIA firms in the U.S. A number of the firm’s advisors have been recognized as FT 401 Top Retirement advisors, and a number by Forbes/Shook as top state advisors.

About Snowden Lane Partners

Snowden Lane is a nationally branded, open-architecture, hybrid registered investment advisor and broker-dealer that provides wealth advisory services to high net worth individuals, families, and institutional clients.

Snowden Lane is led by an experienced team of industry executives, including Lyle LaMothe, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Rob Mooney, Managing Partner and CEO, and Greg Franks, Managing Partner and President, who are dedicated to building a client-focused, nationally branded, boutique wealth advisory partnership.

Snowden Lane is headquartered in New York City and operates an SEC registered investment adviser and a broker-dealer. Snowden Lane provides a multi-custodian, multi-currency platform, with aggregated performance reporting and leading analytical tools for clients and advisors. It further provides full operational, finance, compliance, human resources, and financial advisor transition support to its financial advisors.

For more information about Snowden Lane, please visit www.snowdenlane.com.

References to “Snowden Lane” and “Snowden Lane Partners” are references to Snowden Capital Advisors LLC, an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and its affiliated entities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005739/en/