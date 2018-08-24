Snowden Lane Partners : Taps Wells Fargo Team

Snowden
Lane Partners, an independent, advisor-owned, wealth advisory firm
dedicated to providing client-focused advice in a values-driven culture,
today announced that the Castleberry Advisory Group has joined the
company in its San Antonio office.
Keary Castleberry and Lara Sterns, who will establish the Castleberry
Advisory Group, join Snowden Lane as a Senior Partner, Managing Director
and Senior Registered Client Relationship Manager, respectively, from
Wells Fargo where they advised $126 million in client assets.
“While Keary’s and Lara’s work speaks for itself, their values and
dedication to clients are what make this such a great addition to the
Snowden Lane team,” said Greg Franks, Managing Partner and President of
Snowden Lane. “Our firm is excited to continue strategically expanding
our regional presence in San Antonio and we couldn’t be happier that
talented advisors continue to see value in Snowden Lane’s model.”
Castleberry and Sterns will work alongside Snowden Lane’s existing teams
in the firm’s San Antonio office, which include the Hogan Eller Group,
who joined in June of this year, and the Strategic Management Group, who
established the office in 2017.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for our clients and we are thrilled to
be a part of an independent firm that empowers its advisors,” said
Castleberry. “Lara and I are excited to get started and begin this next
chapter in our financial careers.”
Since its founding in 2011, Snowden Lane has rapidly built a national
brand, attracting top industry talent from Morgan Stanley, Merrill
Lynch, UBS, JP Morgan, Raymond James and Wells Fargo, among others. The
firm has offices in Pasadena and San Diego, CA; New Haven, CT;
Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, Salisbury and Bethesda, MD; San Antonio, TX;
as well as its New York City headquarters. In 2018, the Financial Times
named Snowden Lane to its elite FT 300 list for the fourth straight
year, recognizing it as one of the top independent RIA firms in the U.S.
A number of the firm’s advisors have been recognized as FT 401 Top
Retirement advisors, and a number by Forbes/Shook as top state advisors.
About Snowden Lane Partners
Snowden Lane is a nationally branded, open-architecture, hybrid
registered investment advisor and broker-dealer that provides wealth
advisory services to high net worth individuals, families, and
institutional clients.
Snowden Lane is led by an experienced team of industry executives,
including Lyle LaMothe, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Rob Mooney,
Managing Partner and CEO, and Greg Franks, Managing Partner and
President, who are dedicated to building a client-focused, nationally
branded, boutique wealth advisory partnership.
Snowden Lane is headquartered in New York City and operates an SEC
registered investment adviser and a broker-dealer. Snowden Lane provides
a multi-custodian, multi-currency platform, with aggregated performance
reporting and leading analytical tools for clients and advisors. It
further provides full operational, finance, compliance, human resources,
and financial advisor transition support to its financial advisors.
For more information about Snowden Lane, please visit www.snowdenlane.com.
References to “Snowden Lane” and “Snowden Lane Partners” are references
to Snowden Capital Advisors LLC, an investment adviser registered with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and its affiliated entities.
