Snowden Lane Partners : Taps Wells Fargo Team

The Castleberry Advisory Group is the Latest Advisor Team to Join the firm’s San Antonio Office

Snowden Lane Partners, an independent, advisor-owned, wealth advisory firm dedicated to providing client-focused advice in a values-driven culture, today announced that the Castleberry Advisory Group has joined the company in its San Antonio office.

Keary Castleberry and Lara Sterns, who will establish the Castleberry Advisory Group, join Snowden Lane as a Senior Partner, Managing Director and Senior Registered Client Relationship Manager, respectively, from Wells Fargo where they advised $126 million in client assets.

“While Keary’s and Lara’s work speaks for itself, their values and dedication to clients are what make this such a great addition to the Snowden Lane team,” said Greg Franks, Managing Partner and President of Snowden Lane. “Our firm is excited to continue strategically expanding our regional presence in San Antonio and we couldn’t be happier that talented advisors continue to see value in Snowden Lane’s model.”

Castleberry and Sterns will work alongside Snowden Lane’s existing teams in the firm’s San Antonio office, which include the Hogan Eller Group, who joined in June of this year, and the Strategic Management Group, who established the office in 2017.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our clients and we are thrilled to be a part of an independent firm that empowers its advisors,” said Castleberry. “Lara and I are excited to get started and begin this next chapter in our financial careers.”

Since its founding in 2011, Snowden Lane has rapidly built a national brand, attracting top industry talent from Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, UBS, JP Morgan, Raymond James and Wells Fargo, among others. The firm has offices in Pasadena and San Diego, CA; New Haven, CT; Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, Salisbury and Bethesda, MD; San Antonio, TX; as well as its New York City headquarters. In 2018, the Financial Times named Snowden Lane to its elite FT 300 list for the fourth straight year, recognizing it as one of the top independent RIA firms in the U.S. A number of the firm’s advisors have been recognized as FT 401 Top Retirement advisors, and a number by Forbes/Shook as top state advisors.

About Snowden Lane Partners

Snowden Lane is a nationally branded, open-architecture, hybrid registered investment advisor and broker-dealer that provides wealth advisory services to high net worth individuals, families, and institutional clients.

Snowden Lane is led by an experienced team of industry executives, including Lyle LaMothe, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Rob Mooney, Managing Partner and CEO, and Greg Franks, Managing Partner and President, who are dedicated to building a client-focused, nationally branded, boutique wealth advisory partnership.

Snowden Lane is headquartered in New York City and operates an SEC registered investment adviser and a broker-dealer. Snowden Lane provides a multi-custodian, multi-currency platform, with aggregated performance reporting and leading analytical tools for clients and advisors. It further provides full operational, finance, compliance, human resources, and financial advisor transition support to its financial advisors.

For more information about Snowden Lane, please visit www.snowdenlane.com.

References to “Snowden Lane” and “Snowden Lane Partners” are references to Snowden Capital Advisors LLC, an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and its affiliated entities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005377/en/