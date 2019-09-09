Log in
Snowden Lane Partners : Welcomes Third Advisor Team in Miami

09/09/2019

Barry Snyder and Jorge Alfonso Partnered Previously at Deutsche Bank

Snowden Lane Partners, an independent, advisor-owned, wealth advisory firm dedicated to providing client-focused advice in a values-driven culture, today announced that Barry Snyder, CPA, MBA and Jorge Alfonso have joined the firm’s recently opened Coral Gables, Florida office becoming the 15th advisor team at Snowden Lane Partners.

Messrs. Snyder and Alfonso partnered previously at Deutsche Bank, where they advised over a billion dollars of ultra-high net worth client assets. Before that, Barry Snyder worked for ten years at Goldman Sachs as a private wealth advisor to ultra-high net worth clients and helped establish Goldman’s presence in Palm Beach. He started his career as a CPA with Arthur Andersen & Co. and received an MBA from Columbia University. For the last several years, Mr. Snyder has pursued family investments through his Florida based family office, Glenwick Capital, LLC.

Jorge Alfonso joins Snowden Lane from Continental Bank. Before that he worked for Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse. He is a graduate of the University of Miami.

Richard Ganter, Managing Director, Southeast, of Snowden Lane stated, “Barry and Jorge are recreating a practice that served a select number of highly sophisticated, ultra-high net worth clients. They are high caliber, experienced professionals and will be a terrific addition to Snowden Lane’s capabilities.”

Barry Snyder added: “Jorge and I are thrilled to be getting back together at a truly client focused firm. We’re still close to many of our prior clients and well positioned to help them with their financial needs. We look forward to rebuilding our advisory practice utilizing Snowden Lane’s outstanding platform.”

Since its founding in 2011, Snowden Lane has rapidly built a national brand, attracting top industry talent from Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, UBS, JP Morgan, Raymond James and Wells Fargo, among others. The firm has 10 offices around the country, including Pasadena and San Diego, CA; New Haven, CT; Coral Gables, FL; Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, Salisbury and Bethesda, MD; San Antonio, TX; as well as its New York City headquarters. In 2019, the Financial Times named Snowden Lane to its elite FT 300 list for the fifth straight year, recognizing it as one of the top independent RIA firms in the U.S. A number of the firm’s advisors have been recognized as FT 401 Top Retirement advisors, and a number by Forbes/Shook as top state advisors.

About Snowden Lane Partners

Snowden Lane is a nationally branded, open-architecture, hybrid registered investment advisor and broker-dealer that provides wealth advisory services to high net worth individuals, families, and institutional clients.

Snowden Lane is led by an experienced team of industry executives, including Lyle LaMothe, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Rob Mooney, Managing Partner and CEO, and Greg Franks, Managing Partner, President & COO, who are dedicated to building a client-focused, nationally branded, boutique wealth advisory partnership.

Snowden Lane is headquartered in New York City and operates an SEC registered investment adviser and a broker-dealer. Snowden Lane provides a multi-custodian, multi-currency platform, with aggregated performance reporting and leading analytical tools for clients and advisors. It further provides full operational, finance, compliance, human resources, and financial advisor transition support to its financial advisors.

References to “Snowden Lane” and “Snowden Lane Partners” are references to Snowden Capital Advisors LLC, an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and its affiliated entities.

For more information about Snowden Lane, please visit www.snowdenlane.com.


