Snowflake : and Mobilize.Net Partner to Deliver the Power of the Cloud at Scale

The strategic partnership enables customers moving from legacy systems to efficiently migrate to Snowflake's cloud data platform

Snowflake, the cloud data platform, and Mobilize.Net today announced a strategic partnership to deliver the power of the cloud to customers by reducing the costs and time typically associated with moving large amounts of data from legacy systems to the cloud. As a Snowflake preferred technology solutions partner, Mobilize.Net’s leading software modernization technology enables Snowflake customers to more efficiently and effectively migrate new workloads to the platform, accelerating their time-to-value for utilizing the benefits of the cloud data platform.

The Mobilize software currently supports Teradata to Snowflake migrations, offering organizations the ability to migrate large data warehouses by transforming SQL (DDL, DML), stored procedures, and Teradata utility scripts (BTEQ, FLOAD, MLOAD, TPT, TPUMP) quickly into Snowflake, with plans for future releases to focus on other legacy data platforms including Oracle. Mobilize will work with Snowflake, their customers, and system integrators to provide fast, easy, direct access to the Mobilize migration tools.

Mobilize.Net automated modernization products have served more than 80% of the Fortune 1000 and have been used by millions of developers to convert billions of lines of code. In addition to migration tools, Mobilize also offers sliding-scale support and services to provide customers with a one-stop-shop for legacy modernizations.

“Mobilize is committed to helping enterprises realize their digital transformation goals, including complete application modernization of their most strategic applications. The combination of Snowflake’s cloud data platform and Mobilize.Net’s automated migration technology will enable customers to modernize their data warehouse infrastructure faster, more cost-effectively, and with lower risk than ever before,” said Tom Button, CEO of Mobilize.Net. “Our technology for transforming data warehouses can be extended to enable customers to readily move off other legacy data warehouse platforms as well...stay tuned.”

“Snowflake customers are eager to realize deep data insights at scale with our cloud data platform,” said Chris Degnan, CRO at Snowflake. “Mobilize.Net has a strong track record of building products that successfully automate challenging source code migrations, and this partnership will empower our customers with the technology to get up and running on Snowflake sooner.”

About Snowflake

Snowflake’s cloud data platform shatters the barriers that have prevented organizations of all sizes from unleashing the true value from their data. More than 2,000 customers deploy Snowflake to advance their businesses beyond what was once possible by deriving all the insights from all their data by all their business users. Snowflake equips organizations with a single, integrated platform that offers the data warehouse built for the cloud; instant, secure and governed access to their entire network of data; and a core architecture to enable many types of data workloads, including a single platform for developing modern data applications. Snowflake: Data without limits. Find out more at Snowflake.com.

About Mobilize.Net

Mobilize.Net accelerates and simplifies the transformation of software applications to .NET, web, mobile, and cloud platforms. Millions of developers have used Mobilize.Net technology to successfully modernize billions of lines of code. Mobilize.Net solutions enable customers to reduce risk, cost, and time while moving applications to the platforms businesses demand today. Mobilize.Net migration technology is Microsoft's chosen solution for Visual Studio and MSDN customers. The privately-held Mobilize.Net is based in Bellevue, WA, and is led by former Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Tom Button. Find out more at https://www.mobilize.net

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005186/en/