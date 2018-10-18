SoCalBio Announces Lineup of Smart Wearable Device Companies to Present at 2nd Annual Digital Health Conference

15 Los Angeles-Area Ventures Will Debut Latest Smart Wearables for Fitness, Remote Monitoring, Disease Management and Healthcare Workflow

The Southern California Biomedical Council (SoCalBio) today announced the lineup of companies that will present at its 2nd Annual Digital Conference, which will be held November 9 at Hotel Maya in Long Beach.

SoCalBio’s Digital Health Conference focuses on medical-grade smart wearables, implantables and related solutions from ventures across the Greater Los Angeles region. It highlights how such innovations are poised to transform the interaction between patients and healthcare providers. This year’s lineup of presenting companies offers smart devices for use in wellness and fitness, remote monitoring, disease management, elder care and hospital workflow optimization.

In addition to company presentations, the full-day conference will feature keynotes on the role of Los Angeles-area entrepreneurs, including medical device pioneer Alfred E. Mann, in creating the foundations for developing smart wearables such as Medtronic’s MiniMed 670G, the world's first hybrid closed-loop system for managing diabetes. Panelists will also share their insights on design trends and the role of wearable devices in clinical research, managing chronic disease and easing the burden of an aging population. Strategies for tackling a range of challenges, from regulation and reimbursement to cybersecurity and privacy, will also be addressed.

Pre-registration is required to attend the SoCalBio Digital Health Conference. More information is available at http://socalbiodh.com/register/.

Companies presenting at the conference were chosen by SoCalBio Innovation Catalyst Program Members via a rigorous selection process. Each will present its business plan, including prospective partners and investors.

Lineup of Presenting Companies:

Adela Health (Burbank, CA): Smart Shirt to Train and Naturally Strengthen Back Muscles for Good Posture and Healthy Spine.

Allevion Therapeutics (Irvine, CA): Smart Wearables for Treating Essential Tremors.

Expy Health (Los Angeles, CA): Platform to Aid Recovery Following Orthopedic Surgery.

Eyedaptic (Newport Beach, CA): Simulated Natural Vision Eyewear for Age-Related Macular Degeneration.

GTX (Los Angeles, CA): Miniaturized GPS Tracking Technology for Monitoring the Elderly and People with Dementia.

Flint Rehabilitation Devices (Santa Anna, CA): Wearables for Clinic and at-Home Therapy After Stroke, Spinal Cord Injury, or Traumatic Brain Injury.

Life Beat (Pacific Palisades, CA): Music-Based Treatment Platform for Helping People Achieve Emotional Balance and Reduced Stress

Micro Medical Devices (Calabasas, CA): Wearable for Visual Field Analysis

QT Medical (Torrance, CA): Compact Wireless ECG that Works with Mobile Devices.

Pressao Medical (Irvine, CA): Smart Wearables for Treating Pre-Hypertension.

Senseer (Pasadena, CA): Smart Microsensing Platform for Remote Monitoring to Guide Evidence-Based Treatment.

StimAire (Costa Mesa, CA): Wireless Neurostimulation Wearable to Treat Sleep Apnea.

Tagnos (Irvine, CA): Clinical Logistics Automation Platform that Combines Real-Time Patient, Staff and Asset Data with AI to Optimize Operational Workflows.

Visus Technology (Claremont, CA): Motion Analytics and Home Health for Improved Clinical Outcomes.

Wytcote Technologies (La Habra, CA): IoT Platform for Elderly Care.

SoCalBio thanks the following sponsors for their valued support of the conference:

About SoCalBio and the SoCalBio Digital Health Conference:

The SoCalBio Digital Health Conference is an annual event produced by the Southern California Biomedical Council (SoCalBio). It showcases Southern California innovators and provides a forum for providers, payers, entrepreneurs, and investors to examine how digital innovations can improve the delivery of care while lowering costs.

SoCalBio is a nonprofit, member-supported trade association that promotes bioscience research, development, manufacturing, job creation and overall economic growth in the Greater Los Angeles region. The Council’s programs help local firms gain access to capital, potential partners and business support services. SoCalBio also promotes technology transfer and workforce training, while informing policymakers and the public at-large about the benefits of the region’s life-science industry. More information about SoCalBio is available at www.socalbio.org.

