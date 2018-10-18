SoCalBio Announces Lineup of Smart Wearable Device Companies to Present at 2nd Annual Digital Health Conference

The Southern California Biomedical Council (SoCalBio) today announced
the lineup of companies that will present at its 2nd Annual Digital
Conference, which will be held November 9 at Hotel Maya in Long Beach.
SoCalBio’s Digital Health Conference focuses on medical-grade smart
wearables, implantables and related solutions from ventures across the
Greater Los Angeles region. It highlights how such innovations are
poised to transform the interaction between patients and healthcare
providers. This year’s lineup of presenting companies offers smart
devices for use in wellness and fitness, remote monitoring, disease
management, elder care and hospital workflow optimization.
In addition to company presentations, the full-day conference will
feature keynotes on the role of Los Angeles-area entrepreneurs,
including medical device pioneer Alfred E. Mann, in creating the
foundations for developing smart wearables such as Medtronic’s MiniMed
670G, the world's first hybrid closed-loop system for managing diabetes.
Panelists will also share their insights on design trends and the role
of wearable devices in clinical research, managing chronic disease and
easing the burden of an aging population. Strategies for tackling a
range of challenges, from regulation and reimbursement to cybersecurity
and privacy, will also be addressed.
Pre-registration is required to attend the SoCalBio Digital Health
Conference. More information is available at http://socalbiodh.com/register/.
Companies presenting at the conference were chosen by SoCalBio
Innovation Catalyst Program Members via a rigorous selection process.
Each will present its business plan, including prospective partners and
investors.
Lineup of Presenting Companies:
-
Adela Health (Burbank, CA): Smart Shirt to Train and Naturally
Strengthen Back Muscles for Good Posture and Healthy Spine.
-
Allevion Therapeutics (Irvine, CA): Smart Wearables for
Treating Essential Tremors.
-
Expy Health (Los Angeles, CA): Platform to Aid Recovery
Following Orthopedic Surgery.
-
Eyedaptic (Newport Beach, CA): Simulated Natural Vision Eyewear
for Age-Related Macular Degeneration.
-
GTX (Los Angeles, CA): Miniaturized GPS Tracking Technology for
Monitoring the Elderly and People with Dementia.
-
Flint Rehabilitation Devices (Santa Anna, CA): Wearables for
Clinic and at-Home Therapy After Stroke, Spinal Cord Injury, or
Traumatic Brain Injury.
-
Life Beat (Pacific Palisades, CA): Music-Based Treatment
Platform for Helping People Achieve Emotional Balance and Reduced
Stress
-
Micro Medical Devices (Calabasas, CA): Wearable for Visual
Field Analysis
-
QT Medical (Torrance, CA): Compact Wireless ECG that Works with
Mobile Devices.
-
Pressao Medical (Irvine, CA): Smart Wearables for Treating
Pre-Hypertension.
-
Senseer (Pasadena, CA): Smart Microsensing Platform for Remote
Monitoring to Guide Evidence-Based Treatment.
-
StimAire (Costa Mesa, CA): Wireless Neurostimulation Wearable
to Treat Sleep Apnea.
-
Tagnos (Irvine, CA): Clinical Logistics Automation Platform
that Combines Real-Time Patient, Staff and Asset Data with AI to
Optimize Operational Workflows.
-
Visus Technology (Claremont, CA): Motion Analytics and Home
Health for Improved Clinical Outcomes.
-
Wytcote Technologies (La Habra, CA): IoT Platform for Elderly
Care.
SoCalBio thanks the following sponsors for their valued support of the
conference:
-
AMI – USC
-
Perkins Coie
-
VWR
-
Jones Day
-
Knobbe Martens
-
Office Depot
About SoCalBio and the SoCalBio Digital Health
Conference:
The SoCalBio Digital Health Conference is an annual event produced by
the Southern California Biomedical Council (SoCalBio). It showcases
Southern California innovators and provides a forum for providers,
payers, entrepreneurs, and investors to examine how digital innovations
can improve the delivery of care while lowering costs.
SoCalBio is a nonprofit, member-supported trade association that
promotes bioscience research, development, manufacturing, job creation
and overall economic growth in the Greater Los Angeles region. The
Council’s programs help local firms gain access to capital, potential
partners and business support services. SoCalBio also promotes
technology transfer and workforce training, while informing policymakers
and the public at-large about the benefits of the region’s life-science
industry. More information about SoCalBio is available at www.socalbio.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005950/en/