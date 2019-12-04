SoCalBio Announces Presenting Companies for 3rd Digital Health Conference

Technology Ranges from AI-Enabled Wearables to eClinical Trial Solutions

The Southern California Biomedical Council (SoCalBio) – the voice and advocate for the bioscience and digital health industries in the Greater Los Angeles region -- today announced its final list of 12 companies selected to present at the 3rd Digital Health Conference (SoCalBioDH.com).

The conference, which will be held on Friday, December 13th at the historic Hotel Casa del Mar on the beach in Santa Monica, serves as a showcase for the latest advances in data mining and analytics to help diagnose and treat medical conditions.

In addition to keynote presentations and panel discussions, the conference will feature presentations by the following companies working to transform health data and analytics:

BioStrap (Wearables that employ machine learning to deliver highly-accurate activity and wellness tracking)

(Wearables that employ machine learning to deliver highly-accurate activity and wellness tracking) Coala Life (Smart cardiac monitors to detect Atrial Fibrillation)

(Smart cardiac monitors to detect Atrial Fibrillation) Deep 6 AI (AI-enabled systems to match patients with clinical trials)

(AI-enabled systems to match patients with clinical trials) Doctor Evidence (Curated, user-friendly relational databases to serve organizations across the evidence-based medicine spectrum)

(Curated, user-friendly relational databases to serve organizations across the evidence-based medicine spectrum) Eyenuk (A platform to eliminate avoidable blindness using artificial intelligence)

(A platform to eliminate avoidable blindness using artificial intelligence) FocusMotion (Remote orthopedic patient monitoring platform that uses machine learning to automatically track pre and post op therapy compliance, minimize complications, and reduce recovery time)

(Remote orthopedic patient monitoring platform that uses machine learning to automatically track pre and post op therapy compliance, minimize complications, and reduce recovery time) Hexoskin ( Smart, clinically validated garments to monitor cardiac, respiratory, sleep, and activity data)

Smart, clinically validated garments to monitor cardiac, respiratory, sleep, and activity data) NoVaResp Technologies (Respiratory monitoring device and algorithm that helps positive airway pressure (PAP) machines respond proactively with tailored preemptive therapy for sleep apnea)

(Respiratory monitoring device and algorithm that helps positive airway pressure (PAP) machines respond proactively with tailored preemptive therapy for sleep apnea) Perimetrics LLC ( AI-driven dental diagnostics)

AI-driven dental diagnostics) TrialStat (A new paradigm In eClinical and data management solutions)

(A new paradigm In eClinical and data management solutions) Theseus AI (Machine learning to aid back pain treatment)

(Machine learning to aid back pain treatment) TigoHealth (Health data aggregation and analysis for personal health insights, healthcare systems support, and development of life-saving drugs)

The above companies were screened and selected by members of SoCalBio’s Innovation Catalyst Program, a unique network of senior bioscience and healthcare professionals who also provide presentation and business coaching for SoCalBio conferences presenters.

“This year’s list of presenting companies is representative of the many innovative digital health ventures across the Greater Los Angeles region that are working to reimagine healthcare,” said Peter Blaisdell, Ph.D., board member of Afecta Pharmaceuticals and chair of SoCalBio’s Innovation Catalyst Program. “They offer a preview of the future of value-based healthcare, and we hope the conference provides them with opportunities to increase their visibility and access resources needed for success.”

SoCalBio President and CEO Ahmed Enany added, “We welcome the 2019 presenters to be part of the growing SoCalBio family of companies working to drive change in healthcare delivery. They are helping cement the Los Angeles region’s status as a leading center for health and wellness.”

In addition to emerging company presentations, this year’s SoCalBio Digital Health Conference will feature keynote sessions focused on the opportunities and challenges of integrating new technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning into the spectrum of care.

Distinguished speakers include:

Steve Rimar , President & CEO of Analytica Consulting, will open the conference with a presentation titled “From Visualization to Machine Learning - How Different Healthcare Verticals Utilize Data Analytics.”

, President & CEO of Analytica Consulting, will open the conference with a presentation titled “From Visualization to Machine Learning - How Different Healthcare Verticals Utilize Data Analytics.” Milo Bissin , Director of Life Science & Healthcare at Silicon Valley Bank, will deliver a presentation titled “Who Is Investing in Digital Health and Analytics Development, Where, and Why?”

, Director of Life Science & Healthcare at Silicon Valley Bank, will deliver a presentation titled “Who Is Investing in Digital Health and Analytics Development, Where, and Why?” Emmanuel Fombu , MD, Author and Digital Health Futurist, will deliver the luncheon keynote on “How the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning Are Revolutionizing the Healthcare Industry.”

, MD, Author and Digital Health Futurist, will deliver the luncheon keynote on “How the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning Are Revolutionizing the Healthcare Industry.” Thomas Priselac , President & CEO, Cedars Sinai Medical Center, will participate in a discussion on how healthcare providers can accelerate digital innovation adoption.

, President & CEO, Cedars Sinai Medical Center, will participate in a discussion on how healthcare providers can accelerate digital innovation adoption. Wade Ackerman, Partner at Covington, will deliver a presentation titled “The Digital Health Industry’s Regulatory Challenges.”

The conference will also tap prominent L.A. region investors and business development professionals to examine the factors that drive funding and corporate partnerships in the digital health industry. Participants include:

Luke Hayes , Managing Director, Torrent Ventures

, Managing Director, Torrent Ventures Yiwen Li , Director of Strategy & Business Development, NantHealth

, Director of Strategy & Business Development, NantHealth John Shen , Founding Partner, Sunstone Management

, Founding Partner, Sunstone Management Kwame Ulmer , Venture Partner, Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health

, Venture Partner, Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health Richard Weil , Partner, Mount Wilson Ventures

, Partner, Mount Wilson Ventures Kevin Zhang, Partner, Upfront Ventures

SoCalBio thanks the following sponsors for their support:

About the SoCalBio Digital Health Conference

The SoCalBio Digital Health Conference is a showcase for digital innovations poised to disrupt the $3.7 trillion US healthcare system. It is also a forum for providers, payers, entrepreneurs and investors to share information on how digitization can help improve care while reducing costs. More information is available at http://www.socalbiodh.com.

About SoCalBio

SoCalBio is a nonprofit, member-supported trade association that promotes bioscience research, development, manufacturing, job creation and overall economic growth in the Greater Los Angeles region. The Council’s programs help local firms gain access to capital, potential partners and business support services. SoCalBio also promotes technology transfer and workforce training, while informing policy makers and the public-at-large about the benefits of the LA region’s life-science industry. More information about SoCalBio is available at www.socalbio.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005961/en/