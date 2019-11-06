SoCalBio's 3rd Digital Health Conference to Showcase Big-Data Analytics

L.A. Area Firms Will Debut Latest Digital Innovations for Transforming Healthcare

The Southern California Biomedical Council (SoCalBio) – the voice and advocate for the bioscience and digital health industries in the Greater Los Angeles region -- today announced that its 3rd Digital Health Conference (December 13th in Santa Monica) will showcase the latest advances in leveraging big data to help in improving the diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions.

The SoCalBio Digital Health Conference is a showcase for digital innovations that are poised to disrupt the $3.7 trillion US healthcare system. It is also a forum for providers, payers, entrepreneurs and investors to share information on how digitization can help improve care while reducing costs. This year’s 3rd Annual SoCalBio Digital Health Conference will focus on the opportunities and challenges of mining health data to help:

Reduce administrative costs, fraud and abuse

Enhance care coordination and clinical decision support

Improve patient wellness

“Analytics have driven funding for digital health ventures over the past two years, and that’s a trend we expect will continue for the foreseeable future,” said SoCalBio President Ahmed Enany. “This is good news for the Los Angeles region and its growing cluster of digital health companies.”

According to SoCalBio research, Los Angeles and Orange County health data and analytics ventures have garnered about $1 billion in private equity investment since the advent of Obamacare, and they are expected to attract significantly more investment dollars in the future.

In addition to keynote presentations and panel discussions, this year’s conference will feature local health data and analytics ventures – from established, industry-leading companies to early-stage startups pursuing disruptive innovations. It will also engage local healthcare providers in a dialogue over the opportunities and challenges of integrating new technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

SoCalBio’s 3rd Digital Health Conference will be held on Friday, December 13th at the historic Hotel Casa del Mar on the beach in Santa Monica. More information is available at http://socalbiodh.com.

About SoCalBio

SoCalBio is a nonprofit, member-supported trade association that promotes bioscience research, development, manufacturing, job creation and overall economic growth in the Greater Los Angeles region. The Council’s programs help local firms gain access to capital, potential partners and business support services. SoCalBio also promotes technology transfer and workforce training, while informing policymakers and the public-at-large about the benefits of the region’s life-science industry. More information about SoCalBio is available at www.socalbio.org.

