Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SoCalBio's 3rd Digital Health Conference to Showcase Big-Data Analytics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 02:57pm EST

L.A. Area Firms Will Debut Latest Digital Innovations for Transforming Healthcare

The Southern California Biomedical Council (SoCalBio) – the voice and advocate for the bioscience and digital health industries in the Greater Los Angeles region -- today announced that its 3rd Digital Health Conference (December 13th in Santa Monica) will showcase the latest advances in leveraging big data to help in improving the diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions.

The SoCalBio Digital Health Conference is a showcase for digital innovations that are poised to disrupt the $3.7 trillion US healthcare system. It is also a forum for providers, payers, entrepreneurs and investors to share information on how digitization can help improve care while reducing costs. This year’s 3rd Annual SoCalBio Digital Health Conference will focus on the opportunities and challenges of mining health data to help:

  • Reduce administrative costs, fraud and abuse
  • Enhance care coordination and clinical decision support
  • Improve patient wellness

“Analytics have driven funding for digital health ventures over the past two years, and that’s a trend we expect will continue for the foreseeable future,” said SoCalBio President Ahmed Enany. “This is good news for the Los Angeles region and its growing cluster of digital health companies.”

According to SoCalBio research, Los Angeles and Orange County health data and analytics ventures have garnered about $1 billion in private equity investment since the advent of Obamacare, and they are expected to attract significantly more investment dollars in the future.

In addition to keynote presentations and panel discussions, this year’s conference will feature local health data and analytics ventures – from established, industry-leading companies to early-stage startups pursuing disruptive innovations. It will also engage local healthcare providers in a dialogue over the opportunities and challenges of integrating new technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

SoCalBio’s 3rd Digital Health Conference will be held on Friday, December 13th at the historic Hotel Casa del Mar on the beach in Santa Monica. More information is available at http://socalbiodh.com.

SoCalBio thanks the following sponsors for their support:

About SoCalBio

SoCalBio is a nonprofit, member-supported trade association that promotes bioscience research, development, manufacturing, job creation and overall economic growth in the Greater Los Angeles region. The Council’s programs help local firms gain access to capital, potential partners and business support services. SoCalBio also promotes technology transfer and workforce training, while informing policymakers and the public-at-large about the benefits of the region’s life-science industry. More information about SoCalBio is available at www.socalbio.org.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:20pPUMA EXPLORATION : launches a Precious Metals Evaluation Program (PMEP) on the Murray Brook Deposit
PU
03:19pLUFTHANSA : crew strike set to go ahead on Thursday after court ruling
RE
03:17pASTRAZENECA : CALQUENCE® Data To Show Improved Progression-Free Survival In Phase III Front-Line Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia At ASH 2019 Annual Meeting
BU
03:16pQUAD LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Shareholders of its Investigation Into Quad/Graphics Inc.
PR
03:15pSKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : ASX/NZX Announcement - Notice of NZX & ASX - Investor Day Presentation
PU
03:15pARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $39.3M Fannie Mae DUS® Green Rewards Loan in CA
PU
03:15pCISCO : introduces new Catalyst 1000 Series of switches
PU
03:13pCORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LIMITED : Announces Election of Directors
AQ
03:12pVISA : Announces Plans for New State-of-the-Art San Francisco Headquarters
BU
03:10pCORELOGIC : Adds AI Photo Inspection to Listing Compliance Solution
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : widens KPMG audit in effort to end accounting questions
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air gets lifeline to prove it can make money
3DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : reports results for the third quarter ended 27 September 201..
4IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : profit shrinks as regulators lambast vaping trend
5Oil prices fall on large U.S. crude build, delay in U.S.-China trade signing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group