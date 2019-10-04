Log in
SoFi : Announces Election of Clara Liang to its Board of Directors

10/04/2019 | 09:01am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoFi announced today the election of Clara Liang to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

SoFi logo (PRNewsFoto/SoFi)

"We are thrilled to have Clara join our Board," said Tom Hutton, chairman of the Board. "I look forward to having her as a colleague and the opportunity to help build SoFi, together."

"2019 has been a pivotal year for SoFi, as we've solidified our full suite of digital financial products that serve our members' needs," said Anthony Noto, CEO and board director. "Clara is a proven leader in building and driving growth of multiple business lines, all with a community-first mentality. She will be instrumental in helping our Board and management deliver on our mission of helping SoFi members achieve financial independence."

Ms. Liang is Vice President and General Manager at Airbnb, responsible for the luxury travel and professional hosting business segments. Since joining Airbnb in 2016, she has also led product management for community support, payments, trust and infrastructure. Prior to Airbnb, Ms. Liang served as Chief Product Officer at Jive Software and spent 11 years at IBM in a number of technology and professional services roles. Ms. Liang holds a BS in Symbolic Systems from Stanford University and an MS in Technology Commercialization from UT Austin.

"SoFi combines technology and community to make personal finance simple and accessible," said Ms. Liang. "It's a tremendous honor to join the board, and I look forward to working with this team in support of our members everywhere."

Additionally, SoFi announced Board member Peggy Alford is departing her role. Ms. Alford, who recently joined PayPal as Senior Vice President of Core Markets, and formerly the Chief Financial Officer and Head of Operations for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, joined the Board in 2018. 

About SoFi
SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing, and protecting give our more than 800,000 members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, future home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams, opening in July 2020. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

Contact
pr@sofi.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sofi-announces-election-of-clara-liang-to-its-board-of-directors-300930989.html

SOURCE SoFi


© PRNewswire 2019
