SoLocal : Launches 'Social Video' with Facebook, the First Turnkey Video Advertising Offer, with Guaranteed Visibility

SoLocal (Paris:LOCAL), a local, trusted digital partner of French companies, and Facebook, strengthen their strategic partnership with the launch of a dedicated video format offer. Called 'Social Video', this solution is accessible to all companies. Unique on the market, it enriches an already rich range of three offers launched in June 2018 which are dedicated to powerful local communication on Facebook: 'Social Tract', 'Social Click' and 'Social Networks'.

Video: a real opportunity for companies

Millions of French people watch at least one video on Facebook every day. Dynamic, educational and user-friendly, they are generating increasing interest. Through this engaging video format, companies should seize this opportunity to boost their online visibility. To enable them to capture a high-quality audience with ease, SoLocal has developed a tailor-made offer of turnkey video advertising with Facebook.

"At Facebook, we promote a marketing approach based on user behaviour. However, what we are seeing is that more than 8 billion videos are viewed every day on Facebook across the world, including 75% on mobile. We are therefore committed to offering companies innovative formats and products that enable them to create 'mobile first' and 'video first' advertising. By facilitating access to these tools for local businesses, our partnership with SoLocal is part of this logic", explains Nicolaï Gérard, Industries & Services Business Manager, Facebook France

Various guaranteed, (well) viewed videos

Social Video is committed to a number of views (1,500+ per video) and a minimal viewing time (at least 10 seconds, twice the average time on Facebook).

Videos tailored to the reality of our customers

Video ads are tailored to their professional activity and created using dedicated storyboard and script. Broadcast across an appropriate catchment area, the video reaches and engages only internet users relevant to the professional, based on socio-demographic criteria and interests. As relevant for standing out during specific events (Valentine's Day, Christmas, Mother's Day...) as for providing support during quiet periods, the Social Video offer enables retail traders, craftsmen and other local professionals to develop their business throughout the year.

"By 2020, 82% of internet traffic will be in video format. Advertising videos are a growing format that is still somewhat inaccessible to local businesses. SoLocal has decided to meet this need by combining its advertising expertise and the power of Facebook for the benefit of its customers. "Social Video is the promise of impactful campaigns for professionals, thanks to tailored and engaging videos. Our customers highlight their promotions and events using the Facebook newsfeed and develop their reputation among targeted users in their catchment area. Our turnkey solution guarantees a quantitative performance measured by the number of video views alongside personalised support and follow-up", explains Amaury Lelong, SoLocal's Online Advertising, Data and New Products Officer.

Social Video: how it works in three steps

From the briefing to the campaign report, SoLocal takes care of everything:

1. A photographer takes approximately twenty HD shots at the company establishment. The latter can also use them in parallel across other communication media: website, social networks, commercial brochures, POS...

2. SoLocal graphic designers tailor a motion video design from professional-specific content (images, text, sounds, videos) to showcase its activity. Here again, the professional can use the video in parallel across other communication media

3. Experienced traffic managers optimise campaigns

Reminder

June 2018: SoLocal and Facebook France are coming together to launch a range of turnkey advertising solutions adapted to the needs of local businesses and network retailers:

Social Click : a high-performance offer that promises to generate clicks throughout the year!

: a high-performance offer that promises to generate clicks throughout the year! Social Tract : an advertising offer that promises repeated campaigns over a period of time to publicise a customer's activities, products and highlights throughout the year

: an advertising offer that promises repeated campaigns over a period of time to publicise a customer's activities, products and highlights throughout the year Social Network: SoLocal supports organisations and brands; the offer optimises and personalises point-of-sale campaigns through targeting and the use of a local message.

