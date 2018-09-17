SoLocal : Launches 'Social Video' with Facebook, the First Turnkey Video Advertising Offer, with Guaranteed Visibility

Regulatory News:
SoLocal (Paris:LOCAL), a local, trusted digital partner of French
companies, and Facebook, strengthen their strategic partnership with the
launch of a dedicated video format offer. Called 'Social Video', this
solution is accessible to all companies. Unique on the market, it
enriches an already rich range of three offers launched in June 2018
which are dedicated to powerful local communication on Facebook: 'Social
Tract', 'Social Click' and 'Social Networks'.
Video: a real opportunity for companies
Millions of French people watch at least one video on Facebook every
day. Dynamic, educational and user-friendly, they are generating
increasing interest. Through this engaging video format, companies
should seize this opportunity to boost their online visibility. To
enable them to capture a high-quality audience with ease, SoLocal has
developed a tailor-made offer of turnkey video advertising with Facebook.
"At Facebook, we promote a marketing approach based on user
behaviour. However, what we are seeing is that more than 8 billion
videos are viewed every day on Facebook across the world, including 75%
on mobile. We are therefore committed to offering companies innovative
formats and products that enable them to create 'mobile first' and
'video first' advertising. By facilitating access to these tools for
local businesses, our partnership with SoLocal is part of this logic", explains
Nicolaï Gérard, Industries & Services Business Manager, Facebook
France
Various guaranteed, (well) viewed videos
Social Video is committed to a number of views (1,500+ per video)
and a minimal viewing time (at least 10 seconds, twice the average
time on Facebook).
Videos tailored to the reality of our customers
Video ads are tailored to their professional activity and created using dedicated
storyboard and script. Broadcast across an appropriate catchment
area, the video reaches and engages only internet users relevant
to the professional, based on socio-demographic criteria and interests.
As relevant for standing out during specific events (Valentine's Day,
Christmas, Mother's Day...) as for providing support during quiet
periods, the Social Video offer enables retail traders, craftsmen and
other local professionals to develop their business throughout the year.
"By 2020, 82% of internet traffic will be in video format.
Advertising videos are a growing format that is still somewhat
inaccessible to local businesses. SoLocal has decided to meet this need
by combining its advertising expertise and the power of Facebook for the
benefit of its customers. "Social Video is the promise of impactful
campaigns for professionals, thanks to tailored and engaging videos. Our
customers highlight their promotions and events using the Facebook
newsfeed and develop their reputation among targeted users in their
catchment area. Our turnkey solution guarantees a quantitative
performance measured by the number of video views alongside personalised
support and follow-up", explains Amaury
Lelong, SoLocal's Online Advertising, Data and New Products Officer.
Social Video: how it works in three steps
From the briefing to the campaign report, SoLocal takes care of
everything:
1. A photographer takes approximately twenty HD shots at the company
establishment. The latter can also use them in parallel across other
communication media: website, social networks, commercial brochures,
POS...
2. SoLocal graphic designers tailor a motion video design from
professional-specific content (images, text, sounds, videos) to showcase
its activity. Here again, the professional can use the video in parallel
across other communication media
3. Experienced traffic managers optimise campaigns
Reminder
June 2018: SoLocal and Facebook France are coming together to
launch a range of turnkey advertising solutions adapted to the needs of
local businesses and network retailers:
-
Social Click: a high-performance offer that promises to
generate clicks throughout the year!
-
Social Tract: an advertising offer that promises repeated
campaigns over a period of time to publicise a customer's activities,
products and highlights throughout the year
-
Social Network: SoLocal supports organisations and brands; the
offer optimises and personalises point-of-sale campaigns through
targeting and the use of a local message.
About SoLocal
SoLocal Group aims to become businesses’ trusted local online partner to
drive their growth. To achieve this transformation, it relies on its six
core assets, some of which are unparalleled in France: media with very
strong audience levels, powerful data geolocation, scalable
technological platforms, a sales presence all over France, special
partnerships with GAFAM players and many talented staff (experts in
data, development, online marketing, etc.). SoLocal Group's activities
are structured around two axes. On the one hand, a range of 'full web &
apps' online services on all devices (PC, cell-phones, tablets and
PDAs), offered in the form of packs and subscription, ('Digital
Presence', 'Digital Advertising', 'Digital Website', 'Digital Solutions'
and 'Print to Digital'), and integrating an online coaching service to
facilitate business success. On the other hand, proprietary media
(PagesJaunes and Mappy) used daily by French people and offering them an
enriching and differentiating user experience. With over 460,000
customers all over France and 2.4 billion visits to its media, in 2017
the Group generated 756 million euros in revenues (under IAS 18), of
which 84% via the Internet, and thus ranks among the leading European
players in terms of online advertising revenues. Solocal Group is listed
on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information is available on www.solocalgroup.com.
