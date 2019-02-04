Soar Exchange Lists GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN)

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cryptocurrency Exchange Soar Exchange open trading for GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN). Users can now deposit BTC, ETH or GFUN for trading.



Three trading Pairs:



GFUN/BTC

GFUN/ETH

GFUN/SOAR



Details:



GOLDFUND (GFUN) Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals and providing liquidity to Cryptocurrency Investors with transactable Cryptocurrency Coins and Blockchain Security. GOLDFUND finances the production and a percentage of the Gold is made available to GOLDFund. GFUN coins can then purchase discount Gold directly from GOLDFund via the ZOMIA Gold Exchange. GFUN Coins will also be traded at any time, anywhere in the world using peer to peer transactions or Cryptocurrency Exchanges. Not only can they be traded globally at any time, the transaction is settled instantly, and conversion to Local Currency becomes simplified. GFUNCoins will also be traded at any time, anywhere in the world using peer to peer transactions or Cryptocurrency Exchanges. Not only can they be traded globally at any time, the transaction is settled instantly, and conversion to Local Currency becomes simplified.



To view GoldFund White Paper, please visit:

About Soar Exchange:



Soar Exchange is ambitious, awesome and advanced. We’ve taken the complexity out of trading and owning digital currencies for everyone in South East Asia and beyond. Our goal at Soar Exchange is to provide the highest quality, zero withdraw fee, instant and simplified purchasing experience for customers looking to acquire Blockchain Backed assets, starting with Bitcoin.



About GOLDFund.io:



Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security.





