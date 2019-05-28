Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Socati CEO to Address FDA Hearing, Call on Agency to Provide Regulatory Framework to Unleash CBD Industry Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 03:55pm EDT

  • Socati CEO Josh Epstein picked from among hundreds of applicants to speak at first FDA hearing to regulate products containing, derived from hemp
  • Selection comes as Socati ramps up production of high-quality broad-spectrum hemp extracts after acquiring large-scale processing facility

Socati Corp., a leading manufacturer of broad-spectrum hemp extract, announced today that CEO Josh Epstein has been selected from among hundreds of applicants to speak at the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) first public hearing on hemp-derived compounds. The FDA is seeking industry responses as it evaluates regulatory pathways for products containing and derived from hemp, including CBD.

Epstein will call on regulators to act quickly to deliver guidance on claims, quality and labeling, ensuring that consumers can safely derive the greatest value from this ingredient and the U.S. economy can realize the full economic potential of this fast-growing industry.

“Regulation enables growth in every successful industry, and we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a multibillion-dollar market that meets consumer needs and delivers the economic benefits promised by the 2018 farm bill that legalized commercial production of hemp,” Epstein said.

“But guidance is needed on critical matters such as product purity, quality manufacturing, THC-free claims and labeling transparency,” he said. “Without that, a race to the bottom is inevitable as irreputable companies continue to pop up, and consumers face harm from products that contain unknown quantities of cannabinoids or products contaminated with pesticides or heavy metals.”

The FDA hearing is scheduled May 31 in Washington, just weeks after Socati announced its acquisition of a large-scale production facility, Blue Marble Biomaterials, which has manufactured natural and sustainable specialty compounds for the global food, fragrance and cosmetic sectors.

About Socati

Socati is a leading processor of broad spectrum hemp extracts. The company provides a top-quality and consistent product for a market projected to reach $22 billion by 2022. Leveraging investments in new technologies, Socati engages in large-scale manufacturing and has logistics in place to process increasing amounts of hemp biomass to meet demand. With the ability to manufacture broad spectrum hemp extracts at scale, Socati is built to serve the needs of large, international CPG companies that are seeking high-quality raw materials. To learn more about Socati, visit www.socati.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:13pWORKDAY : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:13pAPPLE : launches new iPod touch
AQ
04:13pWORKDAY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pJACK IN THE BOX INC /NEW/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pCOSMOS HOLDINGS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pENSTAR GROUP LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pCOHU : Announces Resignation of Director
BU
04:12pCharlotte's Web Holdings Reports 2019 Q1 Earnings
PR
04:11pBioDelivery Sciences Strengthens Financial Position with Debt Refinancing
GL
04:11pRexahn Announces Move to Nasdaq
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba plans bumper $20 billion HK listing to boost investment war chest - sources
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : SAS says tough to hit full-year goal after pilot strike
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : France wants FCA-Renault job guarantees and Nissan on board
4LONMIN PLC : LONMIN : shareholders approve takeover by Sibanye-Stillwater
5MOSAIC CO : MOSAIC : Fertilizantes Announces Resumption of Mining at Catalão

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About