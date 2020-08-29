Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Soccer-Serie A at a crossroads as funds bid for new media company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/29/2020 | 02:22pm EDT

MILAN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Large private equity funds have teamed up to bid for a minority stake in a firm holding Serie A broadcasting rights, two sources familiar with the matter said, leaving Italy's top soccer clubs at a crossroads regarding the future of their vital media business.

Looking for ways to lift flagging revenues and weather the coronavirus crisis, Serie A has asked investors to submit bids to buy a stake of up to 15% in a newly-created media company that would control its broadcast rights.

However some clubs are anxious the new structure may reduce their influence over the media business.

Sources say private equity firms CVC Capital Partners, Advent International and Italy's state-backed fund FSI tabled a joint offer ahead of a deadline that expired on Friday.

A consortium led by Bain Capital, which includes NB Renaissance, also submitted a bid, the sources say.

Both offers target a 10% stake in the new company to which Serie A would transfer its broadcasting rights for 10 seasons, a venture which private equity investors have valued at 13-15 billion euros.

More than half of Serie A revenues come from broadcasting rights, but it lags the financial heavyweights of England's Premier League, La Liga in Spain and the German Bundesliga.

Serie A's president Paolo Dal Pino sees the creation of a new media company as a way to boost revenue, especially abroad.

But some clubs, including Napoli and Lazio, are reluctant to support the project, as the governance structure of the new company would restrict their sway over the League's media business.

Serie A's representatives are expected to meet on Sept. 9 to vote on the setup of the media company and the participation in the venture of private equity funds. If that goes through, 14 out 20 clubs must then vote in favour of one of the private equity offers. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Gavin Jones and Alexandra Hudson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:08pU.S. CDC reports coronavirus deaths increase by 978 to 181,143
RE
02:22pSoccer-Serie A at a crossroads as funds bid for new media company
RE
01:04pBrazil's Pantanal, world's largest wetland, burns from above and below
RE
11:50aONLINE CONFERENCE ON PERFORMING EVFTA AGREEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PLAN (06/08/2020-22 : 29:00 pm)
PU
11:26aIraq oil minister says current production at refinery is 75,000 bpd
RE
11:23aIraq oil minister says production will reach 140,000 bpd in coming months
RE
11:22aIraq oil minister orders raising of production from sumood refinery in baiji to 280,000 bpd -statement
RE
11:01aCzech Senate speaker leaves for Taiwan visit, angering China
RE
10:40aTATA STEEL : proudly congratulates Shri Dharmendra Tiwary for winning the prestigious Dronacharya Award 2020 for Archery-Lifetime
PU
09:45aASEAN ASSOCIATION OF SOUTH EAST ASIAN NATIONS : Media Statement of the 17th AEM-India Consultations
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : One of the Brains Behind Tesla Found a New Way to Make Electric Cars Cheaper
2THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY : Coupon-Clipping Fades Into History as Covid-19 Accelerates Digital Shift
3SANOFI : EXCLUSIVE: Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Walmart ad revenue could quickly jump if TikTok bid succeeds
5EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD : UAE scraps Israel boycott in new step towards normal ties - state news agency

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group