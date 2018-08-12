Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Soccer-VAR used in Spanish football for first time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2018 | 10:43pm CEST
Spanish Super Cup - Barcelona v Sevilla

TANGIER, MOROCCO (Reuters) - The video assistant referee (VAR) was used for the first time in Spanish football on Sunday to award midfielder Pablo Sarabia with Sevilla's opening goal against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.

Referee Carlos Cerro del Grande deferred to the video assistants to ensure Sarabia was not in an offside position when he latched on to Luis Muriel's pass to give Sevilla a surprise lead against La Liga and King's Cup holders Barcelona in the ninth minute in the Super Cup game in Tangier, Morocco.

The use of VAR was hailed as a success at the 2018 World Cup and has been approved for use in La Liga this season, following Germany's Bundesliga and Italy's Serie A which introduced the technology last year.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:46pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Minister creed must support suckler farmers
PU
11:40pTurkey taking action to ease market concerns - finance minister
RE
11:39pTurkish banking watchdog limits banks' swap transactions
RE
10:43pSoccer-VAR used in Spanish football for first time
RE
09:16pTurkish lira plunges to new record low in Asia Pacific trade
RE
09:15pGLOBAL ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : China Business-Activities Data Expected
DJ
08:30pREPUBLICAN PARTY : What a joke
PU
08:14pIsrael police question billionaire Arison in Shikun bribery probe
RE
06:15pOptimism on European Growth Reverses as Headwinds Mount
DJ
04:52pAlaska seafood industry braces for China tariff pain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Arabia's PIF has shown no interest in bankrolling Tesla buyout - source..
2AIR CANADA : Next Air France-KLM boss must not surrender French interests - director
3HEXINDAI INC - ADR : Beijing struggles to defuse anger over China's P2P lending crisis
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Trump backs boycott of Harley Davidson in steel tariff dispute
5PEUGEOT : Germany says Trump's tariffs, sanctions destroy jobs and growth

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.