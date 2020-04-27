Log in
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II : Announces Pricing of Upsized $360 Million Initial Public Offering

04/27/2020 | 08:30pm EDT

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 36,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "IPOB.U" beginning April 28, 2020. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "IPOB" and "IPOB WS," respectively.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States.

Credit Suisse is acting as sole book-running manager. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,400,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Credit Suisse, Attn: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10010, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

Registration statements relating to the securities became effective on April 27, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II
Legal@SocialCapital.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/social-capital-hedosophia-holdings-corp-ii-announces-pricing-of-upsized-360-million-initial-public-offering-301047951.html

SOURCE Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II


© PRNewswire 2020
