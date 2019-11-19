Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Social Football Summit 2019 to Take Place in Rome in Partnership With Lega Serie A

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 07:06am EST

Debates, meetings and networking dedicated to digital marketing and innovation in the world of football, are part of the programme of the second edition of the Social Football Summit scheduled for Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21/11/2019 at the Stadio Olympico in Rome (ITA).

The event, organised by the start up "Social Media Soccer" and the digital company "Go Project", in partnership with the Lega Serie A, will feature 75 speakers during some thirty conferences, debates and other formats divided into two main themes:

• The first is dedicated to the most significant and original initiatives in digital marketing and fan engagement.

• The second is dedicated to digital transformation processes, sports technology, eSports, blockchain and other innovative projects.

"The Lega Serie A is very aware of the need to exploit all the new digital marketing tools in order to be a leader in Italy and around the world. The market on which we want to focus strongly is the eSports market, which is now fully integrated into the key areas of sports business. The figures speak for themselves: it is a constantly growing phenomenon, capable of involving an increasingly large and transversal target group. At the Lega Serie A, we are ready to enter the field and play a leading role," said Luigi De Siervo, CEO of the Lega Serie A.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:42aEP ENERGY CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:41aQuantivate and Luminate Capital Partners Announce Strategic Growth Investment
PR
07:40aDEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
07:40aTOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
07:39aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Info, Tech Chief Michael Foster Resigns
DJ
07:39aOne week in, Netflix's stock is weathering Disney+
RE
07:37aNEW JERSEY RESOURCES : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:36aMOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07:35a4SC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
07:35aPeak Files Q3 2019 Results, Records First Operating Profit and Doubles Revenue for Second Consecutive Quarter
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
2AIRBUS SE : Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow
3TESLA INC. : Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight
5SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SOCGEN WORKERS MOVE INTO NEW LONDON HQ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group