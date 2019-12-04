Log in
Social Impact Work Expands with Roster of New Customers Using EVERFI's Community Engagement Platform

12/04/2019 | 09:46am EST

EVERFI continues to expand international presence with opening of new Dubai office

EVERFI, Inc., the leading social impact education innovator, today announced several new strategic collaborations with leading corporations, financial institutions, colleges and universities, sports leagues, and K-12 schools.

The diverse group of organizations have selected EVERFI’s unique social impact platform to further their internal and external community engagement initiatives to address society’s most pressing issues through digital education programs. With courses focused on financial literacy, mental wellness, prescription drug safety, corporate culture, among others, EVERFI’s digital learning platform provides education on these critical topics to organizations and the communities they serve.

EVERFI is also widely recognized for convening the most action-driven thought leadership networks. The Campus Prevention Network, Digital Wellness Network, Financial Capability Network, and Prescription Drug Safety Network bring together industry leaders and influencers to address a number of interconnected social issues, data trends, and identify ways to further support the communities they serve.

Notable social impact-conscious organizations that EVERFI recently added to the growing list of collaborators that are leveraging the Company’s community engagement platform to drive social change through education include:

  • Accion
  • Affinity Federal Credit Union
  • Bluestone Lane
  • Clearview Federal Credit Union
  • Early Warning Services, LLC. (the network operator for Zelle®)
  • Envestnet
  • Farmers Insurance
  • First Western Trust Bank
  • Five Star Bank
  • Lightning Foundation
  • Mount Saint Mary College
  • New Paltz State University of New York
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Southwestern Law School
  • Stockton University
  • Take-Two Interactive Software
  • United Way Calgary
  • U.S. Steel

“Our mission is to empower people and transform communities, and our ability to work with like-minded organizations is central to that mission,” said Tom Davidson, founder and CEO of EVERFI. “These organizations recognize the vital role they play in supporting their communities -- both internally and externally. We are proud to work with them to develop the next generation of students and also help ensure that every workplace and every employee is armed with the knowledge and tools they need to be successful in every stage of life.”

Following on the news of its acquisition of London-based EdComs, EVERFI is now announcing that it has further expanded its international presence with the opening of a new office in Dubai. The onsite team will play a vital role in supporting Dubai’s strategic Vision 2030. The new office will allow the team to better support their work for Expo 2020 and DP World, along with other market opportunities in the Middle East and beyond.

“Our business-education relationships inform, inspire, and engage children, young people, families, communities, and professionals around the world, and we are excited to expand this work in the Middle East,” said Jon Chapman, president, Global Partnerships, EVERFI. “Having a physical presence in Dubai is important as we remain steadfast in our commitment to international programs that elevate areas of public good.”

For more information on EVERFI and its programs, please visit everfi.com.

About EVERFI, Inc.

EVERFI is an international technology company driving social change through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to prescription drug safety to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) community engagement platform and has reached more than 30 million learners globally. EVERFI powers community engagement in a sustained manner to empower individuals and organizations to make an impact within their communities. The Company also convenes Networks to bring together financial institutions, colleges and universities, and some of the largest corporations to leverage insights and connections to drive impact. Some of America's leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, Advance Publications, Rethink Education and Rethink Impact. To learn more about EVERFI visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter @EVERFI.


© Business Wire 2019
