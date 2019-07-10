Social Interest Solutions Rebrands as Alluma, Reflecting Boldness of Mission and Capabilities, Commitment to Policy-Driven Technology Solutions That Connect People to Help

Social Interest Solutions (SIS) today announced it is rebranding as Alluma to reflect its bold mission as a non-profit social enterprise: to connect people to help through solutions and services that uniquely combine technology capabilities and policy expertise.

The rebranding is an evolution that celebrates the organization’s two-decades experience in delivering better systems of support in collaboration with government agencies, community organizations, and other partners across the country.

“Many people find themselves unexpectedly needing some help finding a place to live, regularly getting food, securing affordable, quality healthcare, or accessing transportation,” said Robert Phillips, President and CEO of Alluma. “Getting help in our society today is far too often harder than it should be. And the job of connecting people to that help is also difficult for the scores of people working tirelessly to provide it. That is why we work together with our clients and partners to address these problems head on, with policy-driven technology solutions that support government programs in delivering on the promise for which they were created.”

Alluma combines the terms “All” and “Illuminate” to signal how Alluma addresses “all” aspects of the complexity facing government agencies and the people they serve, and how, by analyzing these problems from multiple perspectives, its work “illuminates” new possibilities. The name celebrates the team’s deep policy, operations, and technology expertise, and its track record of solving the challenging problems of connecting people to the help they need.

“Our rebrand represents a continued commitment to our deep-rooted mission,” said Alluma board chair Melanie Nathanson. “Alluma emphasizes our drive to challenge the status quo, create thoughtful solutions that enable programs to change lives, and create stronger communities. We have been drawing upon our decades of hard-won experience in government, public policy, consumer advocacy, and social work to tackle this challenging work with curiosity and tenacity. We are proud to have a name that reflects this.”

Alluma has a long track record of success and deep expertise in the development of integrated eligibility and enrollment solutions through both policy and technology. In 1999, the Alluma team tackled its first challenge of improving CHIP enrollment in California by creating the first web-based system in the US to automate enrollment, slashing the 97-minute application processing time to seven minutes. The organization later developed One-e-App, a universal web-based eligibility and enrollment system giving millions of individuals the opportunity to enroll in healthcare and other social services. Alluma has recently developed a new modular solution that integrates insights on how program administrators and assisters help applicants navigate the application, verification, and enrollment process. The new integrated eligibility and enrollment solution will support applications, eligibility verification, and enrollment for a range of public programs and services, and feature deep analytics capabilities. Alluma also offers consulting services to assess existing systems and programs, and provides roadmaps and recommendations for modernization.

In addition, the organization will continue its longstanding commitment to producing thought leadership on policy and technology issues for the government technology community and partnering with others via an open innovation model. The latest case studies and research will be available on the organization’s new website, www.alluma.org, later this summer.

About Alluma

Alluma is a leading non-profit social enterprise on a bold mission: to eliminate barriers to getting people connected to help. We do this by working collaboratively with leaders in government agencies, community organizations, and others to challenge the status quo and create thoughtful solutions that unlock the possibilities of both technology and policy. Our eligibility and enrollment solutions have connected over 25 million people across the country to critical health and human services that change lives and create stronger communities. Learn more at www.alluma.org.

