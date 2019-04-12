Social-Media Movements Helped Drive Out African Leaders

By Jon Emont

Activists whose street protests precipitated the military overthrow of Sudan's longtime leader relied on social media, including Facebook, to spread the word, spurring change through platforms that have come under fire for helping spread hate and division.

A loose group of Sudanese professionals and activists that accused President Omar al-Bashir of looting the country during his 30-year reign used Facebook to announce the time and place of their protests and encourage people to attend.

The activists also used tools including Facebook Live to combat government misinformation that the protests had withered. Whenever Sudan's government denied that a mass of people were standing outside army headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, activists would live-stream video of those crowds on Facebook, giving them a way around the country's tightly controlled print, radio and television outlets.

Mr. Bashir dismissed his opponents as "Facebook protesters," saying the government wouldn't be toppled by a social media campaign.

On Friday, thousands of protesters, many of whom had pushed for months for an end to Mr. Bashir's regime, continued to campaign for a civilian-led political transition.

The use of Facebook in sustaining the Sudanese protests reprises its role in the Arab Spring in 2011, when the platform was credited by activists for having sustained the uprisings. Social-media platforms have come under greater scrutiny, however, after they were was used to spread misinformation and harass activists in countries such as Syria and the Philippines, whip up ethnic hatred in Myanmar and meddle in elections, as U.S. officials found Russia has done.

"People assume there is no hope because of the monitoring, the surveillance, the cyber armies, that Facebook and Twitter are no longer a space for opposition and activists," said Mona Elswah, a researcher in the Computational Propaganda Project at Oxford University.

But she said the recent cases of Sudan and Algeria, where a social-media fueled protest movement led President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign earlier this month after 20 years in power, showed that Facebook and Twitter continue to provide valuable tools to mobilize people against autocratic regimes.

Facebook and Twitter declined to comment on the role of their products in recent events in Sudan and Algeria. Both have said they would take greater efforts to fight hatred and misinformation on their platforms.

Sudanese activists said the government tried to fight back online, spreading false dates and times for protests in hopes of disrupting efforts to coordinate them online.

The Bashir regime also blocked access to Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram and other services for much of the country during months of protests, according to Netblocks, a London-based digital-rights group. Netblocks recruited thousands of Sudanese volunteers to provide data points on where and when social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter were made unavailable in the country.

"They were targeted measures intended to block parts of the internet -- popular services -- without shutting off the whole internet," said Alp Toker, director of Netblocks. "The aim here is really to suppress dissent and quell protests."

Antiregime activists found workarounds, including virtual private networks (VPN's), to make it look like they were logging on from outside Sudan

"The government tried every way, they tried blocking, they tried to send false announcements, fake times and locations, but they couldn't succeed, " said Hassan Zain, 39 years old, who joined protests in Khartoum, and said he was beaten by government forces. "A huge amount of credit goes to social media."

The most influential Facebook account was the one operated by the Sudanese Professionals Association, a middle-class movement opposed to the regime. Their Facebook page has over half a million followers that broadcast streams of antiregime posts and scenes of ebullient protesters.

Less than 40% of Sudan's youth had access to the internet in 2017, according to estimates from the International Telecommunications Union, a United Nations agency, making offline mobilization also necessary. After protest dates were publicized online, Mr. Zain said he would find stickers on his doorstep and on cars giving the next protest date and location.

Hisham Eldai, a Sudanese PhD student in Christchurch, New Zealand, operated a Facebook page that reposted materials from the Sudanese Professionals Association to its 15,000 followers.

"The government was always in the reaction mode as opposed to the ones steering," he said. "They could not match the power of being able to proliferate the media all over the place."

--Matina Stevis-Gridneff contributed to this article.

Write to Jon Emont at jonathan.emont@wsj.com