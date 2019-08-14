Social Reality : SRAX Reports Revenue Grew 53% Sequentially for Q2 2019

SRAX Reports Revenue Grew 53% Sequentially for Q2 2019

LOS ANGELES, August 14, 2019 - SRAX, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management and distribution technology platform company, reported results for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

"We continue to build our data assets through increasing adoption of our verticals and BIGtoken," stated SRAX's CEO and Founder Christopher Miglino. "These proprietary platforms are positioned to generate long-term revenue and value. During the quarter, we made substantial technology advancements in the SRAX IR platform and BIGtoken. SRAX IR is a perfect example of the type of platform that we believe will deliver long term recurring revenue, while building one of the most valuable data sets in the financial markets.

"BIGtoken is the leading edge of the new data economy. Our global and diverse BIGtoken subscriber base experienced viral growth in April and reached 15.9 million users as of this week. During the third quarter, we began to monetize our BIGtoken users, as we engaged with brands and several marketing agencies. Now, we are focused on increasing scale within certain data segments in specific countries. In addition, our discussions with advertisers and agencies have uncovered new revenue opportunities that leverage our high-quality user data. Through building what we predict will be one of the most valuable opt-in data sets in the world, we are well positioned to generate long-term revenue and value for shareholders.

Financial Highlights for Second Quarter 2019

Grew Q2 2019 total revenue 53%, compared to Q1 2019.

Increased total gross margin to 55% in the second quarter, compared to 42% in Q1 2019.

Operating Highlights:

BIGtoken, the first digital exchange of transparent and verified consumer data:

Signed agreement with one of India's largest conglomerate groups, Yash Birla Group, to

launch BIGtoken India.

Partnered with several high-profilenon-profit association to provide BIGtoken users the ability to donate their earnings. They include American Heart Association, the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke;

HealthCorps, founded by Dr. Mehmet Oz, dedicated to helping high-school students make better choices about their health and physical fitness; and

ALS Association, which recently launched its Challenge Me campaign in

observance of the fifth anniversary of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

Introduced the ability for users to receive gift cards in exchange for giving brands access to their anonymized data.

Formed a strategic partnership with LiveXLive (NASDAQ: LIVX ), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, to increase each platform's user base while generating data-based insight.