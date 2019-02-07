Social Reality : SRAX Unveils Enhanced BIGtoken Platform

SRAX Unveils Enhanced BIGtoken Platform, Simplifying Data Management So Consumers Can

Own, Verify, and Sell Access to Their Data

SRAX Announces Contest Winners Who Will be Awarded with Bitcoin in Recognition for Their Dedicated

Time Spent Earning Points with Their Data During the Beta Period - Concluded January 31, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - February 7, 2019 - Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, announces the general availability of its platform, BIGtoken, the first digital exchange of transparent and verified consumer data. Consumers participate in BIG by entering through BIGtoken, a gamified and simplified app enabling consumers to own, verify, and sell access to their data. Consumers control access to their information with the opportunity to earn rewards when their data is shared and each time it's purchased through secure, transparent transactions.

"As we move forward to commercial deployment, we are pleased to see how interested users are in reclaiming power in the gold rush for data and the information in that data," notes Kristoffer Nelson, COO of SRAX and Principal of BIGtoken. "BIGtoken provides the principles of data rights: choice, transparency, and compensation while giving advertisers assurance of the validity of data collected."

Since September 2018, consumers across the U.S. have downloaded and signed up for BIGtoken during the Beta testing period, which officially ended January 31 of this year. In that time, they answered questions, completed surveys, checked into locations, shared photos, and referred family and friends-all by choice. While in Beta, BIGtoken users played for points based on their level of involvement, and, today SRAX announced the winners of the BIG Beta Contest via its community newsletter.

BIG's technology is revolutionizing advertising and data management for both consumers and advertisers. In addition to enabling users to claim their data and gamifying data sharing, BIG allows them to delete data and opt out of data sales, all while being compensated for its use.

Advertisers and marketers have increasingly turned to Big Data and need a way to assure the information collected from target audiences will accurately fit their business needs. Moreover, most data is controlled by limited organizations, it has been difficult for organizations to verify the accuracy of consumer data collected. BIG enables the secure, decentralized, and transparent transmission of data, protecting both users and advertisers.

During its beta period, SRAX made BIG accessible through both the App Store and Google Play Stores, making it easily accessible through smartphones. Now, consumers are also able to take control of data through a web app, giving them a deeper look and new features through their laptops and desktops. The web application, unlike other platforms, includes a feature that allows users to see the estimated monetary value of their data within the app and translates it to dollars.

To download the application, please visit: https://bigtoken.com/download, or to access BIG from the webyou can visit: my.bigtoken.com.

About SRAX

Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology delivers the tools to unlock data to reveal brands core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through its blockchain identification graph technology platform, BIGtoken,SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own, verify and sell access to their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's technology and tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, sports and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com.

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken,built by SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), is a consumer data management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer managed data marketplace where people can own, verify and sell access to their data. Through a transparent blockchain platform and consumer reward systems, BIG provides consumers choice, transparency and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit www.bigtoken.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect'" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to increase our revenues, satisfy our obligations as they become due, report profitable operations and other risks and uncertainties, as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Social Reality and are difficult to predict. Social Reality undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415.433.3777, srax@lhai.com

Nicole Rodrigues, NRPR Group, 650-815-5069, nicole@nrprgroup.com