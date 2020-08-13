Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Social Security Turns 85, We Must Protect It for the Future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

Eighty-five years ago tomorrow, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law, establishing a permanent fund that has provided old age retirement benefits and disability benefits for Americans for generations. The Social Security Act was part of a series of programs and reforms enacted to help pull the U.S. out of the Great Depression.

According to the Social Security Administration, around 65 million Americans will receive over $1 trillion in Social Security benefits in 2020. One of the executive orders signed last week defers FICA contributions, which funds Social Security. This greatly jeopardizes the future of the program.

'The executive order which defers Social Security contributions until after the elections is just the beginning,' said IAM International President Robert Martinez Jr. 'Make no mistake, this is a full-on declaration of war against the current and future Social Security beneficiaries. We must ensure the most vulnerable in our society are protected for the next 85 years and beyond.'

Please join the IAM in wishing Social Security a happy birthday tomorrow on social media using the hashtags #SocSec85 and #ExpandSocialSecurity.

Disclaimer

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 18:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:03pBureau of Land Management concludes emergency gather of Sinbad burros
PU
03:03p08/12/2020 - 2020 Georgia National Fair Cancellation
PU
03:03p08/13/2020 Appointments Made to Georgia Agriculture Commodity Commission
PU
03:03pAVIDIAN GOLD : August 13, 2020 -Avidian Gold Commences Drone Magnetic and Fixed-Wing LiDAR Surveys at Golden Zone Property, Alaska
PU
02:58pModified EPA Methane Rules Support Further Emissions Reductions
PU
02:58pU S DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE : Remarks by Commerce Secretary Wilbur L. Ross at the U.S. Trade Representative Virtual Field Hearing on Seasonal and Perishable Produce
PU
02:49pUber, Lyft lose bid for delay in California driver injunction
RE
02:43pAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Record Crops Estimated for 2020
PU
02:20pCitron's Andrew Left digs in heels on GSX short after 200% rally
RE
02:18pFDA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION : Serafin Fishery
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech's challenge to social media executive order
2HI CRUSH : How a Texas shale supplier's founders made fortunes as the firm failed
3EXCLUSIVE: China pushes First Capital merger in drive to take on Wall St - sources
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Luxury-Goods Giants Show an Edge -- WSJ
5WEIBO CORPORATION : WEIBO : Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group