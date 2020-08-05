Social Solutions Adds Dana Schultz-Ramos as Technology Leader's First SVP of People

Social Good Technology Leader Reaffirms Commitment to Culture in WFH Environment and Beyond

Social Solutions Global, the leading provider of outcomes and data management software for human service organizations, today announced the addition of Dana Schultz-Ramos as its first-ever Senior Vice President (SVP) of People. The announcement comes on the heels of Social Solutions’ decision to allow its employees to work from home (WFH) through June 2021, and demonstrates the company’s commitment to expanding its team to support growth and momentum.

Schultz-Ramos brings a wealth of experience in translating business needs into the right People strategies for both nonprofits as well as corporations. Most recently, Schultz-Ramos was VP of Performance and Total Rewards at Businessolver, an HR software company, and has held other senior People positions at Target’s headquarters in Minneapolis as well as ACT, a college and career readiness nonprofit.

“We are elated to bring an experienced leader like Dana on board, with her deep People experience across performance management, compensation structure, talent acquisition, and employee experience and incentives,” said Erin Mulligan Nelson, CEO of Social Solutions. “Dana is an ideal fit for Social Solutions, as we believe a strong culture is one of the core pillars for our strategic success, and she’s a proven People leader in fast-paced, high-growth environments like ours.”

“It’s really a joy to be joining a mission-driven company like Social Solutions that helps nonprofits and other service organizations impact so many lives,” said Schultz-Ramos. “During this time of remote working, it’s more important than ever for employees to feel connected to their teams and the greater importance of the work they do; it’s an honor to join a group that recognizes and invests in that.”

In April, Social Solutions appointed Nelson, a veteran CEO, CMO and CSR executive as Chief Executive Officer. In July, the company announced the addition of Travis Arthur as Chief Growth Officer and the promotion of Chief Financial Officer Ken Saunders to Chief Operating Officer, in addition to his role as CFO. The bolstering of the executive team continues to position Social Solutions to accelerate its momentum and deliver unprecedented growth and impact in the market.

In the quarter that just ended on June 30, Social Solutions delivered record-setting new sales, beating its prior high by 37 percent. During this period, the company surpassed 2,300 clients, and continued to enable its clients to impact the lives of 27 million people.

The new SVP of People position sits within the executive leadership team and will report directly to the CEO.

About Social Solutions Global

Social Solutions Global is the leading technology partner powering nonprofit and public sector organizations that touch the lives of individuals in need. Based in Austin, Texas, Social Solutions merges data with insights, enabling organizations to take a proactive, data-driven approach to creating tailored support, measuring outcomes, and maximizing the funding they receive. Serving the social impact sector for two decades, Social Solutions provides tools that improve lives, helping those who are dedicated to delivering services, and the funders who make the work possible. For more information, please visit our website, www.socialsolutions.com, or follow us on Twitter: @SocialSolutions.

