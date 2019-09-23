Social Study: Innovative SeeHer Platform Tracks Online Influencers' Impact on Gender Equality

Association of National Advertisers' leading movement for gender equality in ads and media, SeeHer, unveils GEM Influencer™ to measure how well online stars support women and girls

For the first time, marketers have a quantitative tool to measure online influencers’ impact on gender equality and to identify which female social media stars are the best options to represent their brands. SeeHer, the Association of National Advertisers’ (ANA) global movement for gender equality in advertising and media, has launched GEM Influencer™, a new metric that for the first time gives brands the ability to quantify how well female celebrities perform as role models for women and girls.

Most influencer discovery tools or platforms look at number of followers, likes, and shares. GEM Influencer™ drills considerably deeper. It marries another first for the SeeHer movement, its Gender Equality Measure™,which identifies the level of gender bias in ads and programming, with MVP-GEM index, an algorithm created by SeeHer’s research partner MVPindex that identifies "role model" celebrities. These are women who have high social media influence and speak positively about women, girls, and women's issues on social media.

“The GEM Influencer™ metric is a truly unique solution that leverages the power of our current index of influencers for brands and gives marketers a unique perspective when evaluating sponsorships that involve female influencers, athletes, and entertainers,” said Stan Woodward, CEO of MVPindex.

The GEM Influencer™rankings from MVPindex measures the top 100 influencers in 12 categories: Internet content creators (general influencers), TV hosts, TV personalities/reality TV stars, musicians, actors, models, athletes (active and former/retired), tennis players, soccer, WNBA, Winter Olympics, and Summer Olympics. The categories were chosen based on the most-popular sponsorship areas for brands that feature women and girls.

GEM Influencer™standouts are a diverse group with potent followings, and include such powerful role models as Serena Williams, Alicia Keys, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Priyanka Chopra, Lena Dunham, Emma Watson, Zendaya, and many others.

“SeeHer marketers requested an additional GEM™assessment tool that would enable them to make better-informed decisions regarding the social media celebrities they select to represent their brands,” said Bob Liodice, chief executive officer, ANA. “This new metric helps distinguish potential partners whose voices amplify their efforts to eliminate gender bias in advertising and media.”

Using GEM Influencer™, a marketer can go beyond the gender-equality data to quantify and evaluate a social media celebrity’s impact on the brand. It enables marketing teams to see a potential partner’s overall rank within a category based on factors, including impact on the various brands she has represented, and samples of her posts relating to women and girls.

“Eliminating bias from ads and programming was the first step towards a gender-equal future,” concluded Christine Manna, president and chief operating officer, ANA. “To deliver on our mission, we must be cognizant of the entire marketing ecosystem, including the complex and often-challenging digital space. Given the growing importance of social media marketing, we believe GEM Influencer™ is an essential platform for SeeHer members.”

About SeeHer

Despite strides made in recent years to accurately portray women and girls in media, gender bias persists throughout advertising and entertainment. The average age, race, and body type of women depicted in media today still represent only a small fraction of the female population. SeeHer is the leading global movement for gender equality in media. Led by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), SeeHer is a collective of marketers committed to creating and supporting content that portrays women and girls as they really are. It launched in June 2016 in partnership with The Female Quotient (The FQ). To help marketers benchmark success, ANA’s SeeHer developed the Gender Equality Measure™ (GEM™), the first research methodology that quantifies gender bias in ads and programming. GEM™ shows that content that portrays females accurately dramatically increases purchase intent and brand reputation, increasing return on investment (ROI) by as much as 30 percent. GEM™ won the 2017 ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Award, and the methodology became the industry standard which led to a global rollout in 2018.

About the Association of National Advertisers (ANA)

The ANA (Association of National Advertisers) makes a difference for individuals, brands, and the industry by driving growth, advancing the interests of marketers, and promoting and protecting the well-being of the marketing community. Founded in 1910, the ANA provides leadership that advances marketing excellence and shapes the future of the industry. The ANA’s membership includes more than 1,850 companies and organizations with 20,000 brands that engage almost 50,000 industry professionals and collectively spend or support more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually. The membership is comprised of more than 1,100 client-side marketers and more than 750 marketing solutions provider members, which include leading marketing data science and technology suppliers, ad agencies, law firms, consultants, and vendors. Further enriching the ecosystem is the work of the nonprofit ANA Educational Foundation (AEF), which has the mission of enhancing the understanding of advertising and marketing within the academic and marketing communities.

About MVPindex

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, MVPindex is the trusted leader in sponsorship valuation and audience insights for global sports and entertainment brands and properties. The company’s Index platform values brand sponsorship activations from over 200,000 team, league, property, event, and influencer social accounts across hundreds of millions of social posts. In 2018, MVPindex unveiled its Audience platform as the standard for properties that want to measure and value direct activations, purchases and digital and social interactions with nearly 50M sports and entertainment fans and consumers. Founded by an experienced team of sports and technology veterans, the company’s client and partner roster features AB InBev, adidas, Endeavor, CAA, Red Bull Media House, PGA TOUR, NASCAR, Toyota, The Hollywood Reporter, and dozens of teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and more.

