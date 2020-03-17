Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Social media giants warn of AI moderation errors as coronavirus empties offices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 12:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A combination photo from files of Facebook Google and Twitter logos

Alphabet Inc's YouTube, Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc warned on Monday that more videos and other content could be erroneously removed for policy violations, as the companies empty offices and rely on automated takedown software during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a blog post, Google said that to reduce the need for people to come into offices, YouTube and other business divisions are temporarily relying more on artificial intelligence and automated tools to find problematic content.

Such software is not always as accurate as humans, which leads to errors, it added, however. And "turnaround times for appeals against these decisions may be slower," it said.

Facebook followed suit, saying it would work with contract vendors this week to send home all content reviewers home indefinitely, with pay.

The social media company drew public criticism last week for asking policy enforcers to continue coming to work, as it lacks secure technology to conduct moderation remotely.

Facebook also said the decision to rely more on automated tools, which learn to identify offensive material by analysing digital clues for aspects common to previous takedowns, has limitations.

"We may see some longer response times and make more mistakes as a result," it said.

Twitter said it too would step up use of similar automation, but would not ban users based solely on automated enforcement, because of accuracy concerns.

The three Silicon Valley internet services giants, like many companies worldwide, have asked employees and contractors to work from home if possible, to slow the fast-spreading respiratory disease. Mass gatherings for sports, cultural and religious events have been cancelled globally.

Google said human review of automated policy decisions also would be slower for other products and phone support would be limited.

Its content rules cover submissions such as campaigns on its ad network, apps uploaded to the Google Play store and business reviews posted to Google Maps.

"Some users, advertisers, developers and publishers may experience delays in some support response times for non-critical services, which will now be supported primarily through our chat, email, and self-service channels," Google said.

The content review operations of Google and Facebook span several countries, such as India, Ireland, Singapore and the United States.

By Paresh Dave
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -11.63% 1073 Delayed Quote.-9.34%
FACEBOOK -14.25% 146.01 Delayed Quote.-28.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:34aWILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. : Announces Temporary Store Closures Across its Portfolio of Brands
BU
01:30aTecan remains on growth track
GL
01:30aChinese Hospitals use 3D Safety Goggles For Protection
BU
01:25aAMC THEATRES : to Close All U.S. Locations for 6 to 12 Weeks Beginning Tuesday Morning, March 17
BU
01:23aINDORAMA VENTURES PCL : Mizuho Bank signs green loan deal with major Thai chemical firm
AQ
01:16aGRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : 4Q 2019 Presentation
PU
01:16aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : bluenotes transcript - CEO Shayne Elliott on COVID-19
PU
01:15aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Enhanced Software Enables Refiners to Better Secure Health, Safety of Operations and Surrounding Communities
PU
01:15aGRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : 4Q 2019 Report
PU
01:06aMARCH 17, 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 : Schlatter Group posts lower net sales and profit
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
2Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..
5Social media giants warn of AI moderation errors as coronavirus empties offices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group